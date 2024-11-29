Country Music Star Sets Social Media On Fire With Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Lainey Wilson definitely moved the needle with her Thanksgiving show.

The country music star performed during halftime of the Giants/Cowboys game Thursday, and it's just the latest sign that Wilson is here to stay.

Performing on Thanksgiving is reserved for only legit talent and people with serious momentum. She's definitely come a long way since having a minor role on "Yellowstone."

Social media reacts to Lainey Wilson's halftime show.

There's no question Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest names in country music, and people had plenty of reactions to her epic halftime show.

Jelly Roll was even featured! Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Anyone who didn't enjoy Wilson's halftime show is probably just a hater and should be ignored. Expectations were high, and she cruised right past them.

She looked the part, proved her talent is next level, moved the needle on social media and bringing out Jelly Roll to perform with her was the cherry on top.

As I've said before, it certainly feels like country music is having a moment, and Wilson is a big part of the new era taking over.

Props to Lainey Wilson for putting on a show on Thanksgiving. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.