U.S. Military Obliterates Enemy Attack Drones In Epic Combat Footage: WATCH

The United States military continues to release awesome videos of the enemy getting crushed.

President Trump and the military have been on a roll hammering bad guys since the start of POTUS' second administration.

The military has smoked multiple ISIS leaders in different regions of the world, and the latest target is the Houthis in Yemen.

The Iranian-backed group has been harassing global shipping since 2023. The United States is now punching back with overwhelming force.

Military releases more strike footage against the Houthis.

U.S. Central Command released incredible footage Wednesday morning of Houthi attack drones being obliterated by laser-guided rockets fired from fighter jets.

Crack open a beer, grab some popcorn and enjoy the footage below.

You simply love to see it. Watching military strike videos is something I could do all day without getting bored.

The best content is the helmet camera footage filmed up close and personal when operators are doing CQB. That's the kind of footage that will have you ready to run through a wall.

While the footage shared here isn't the same as CQB gun fights, it's still really cool. It's a fun reminder of American military power.

We have weapons and platforms most countries couldn't dream of having. When America decides it's time to fight, then it's a curtain call for the target.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The Houthis decided to attack global shipping, trade and safety on the water. Now, they're getting a first class ticket to the American military experience. Let's hope they enjoy it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.