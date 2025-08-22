Hot NASCAR Mom Natalie Decker Revs Her Engine, Sydney Sweeney's Cracker Barrels & Danica Patrick's New Mansion

Also, check out these words the Libs can and can't say.

You smell that? Smells like a college football Friday to me! Finally, we have something to look forward to. It's been seven long months.

We act like we always look forward to the weekends, and we do … to an extent. But let's not kid ourselves here. College football Saturdays hit different. They just do.

For starters, it's socially acceptable to start drinking at 10 a.m. again. Sure, we've all done it at some point since January, but now we won't be judged for it.

We can gamble again, and by that, I mean we can lose money again! Sure, it'll suck, but it'll be one hell of a ride. Nothing is better than winning some money during the early game of Week 0, and then being able to roll it over to the obligatory Hawaii nightcap.

Oh, the over/under for Hawaii-Stanford is set for 50.5? Don't mind if I hammer some overs on a Saturday night in August, thank you very much!

And while you're sweating that one out, flip on over to NBC to watch the NASCAR fellas wreck the shit out of each other at Daytona. Win-win!

On that note, welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we check in with NASCAR's hottest mom, Natalie Decker, as she revs the ‘ol engine for tonight’s Xfinity race.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a big week of #content, Sydney Sweeney in a Cracker Barrel uniform, Danica Patrick's new Colorado apartment, and Paulina Gretzky in Italy.

Sound good? Of course it does! It's football season, boys and girls. Let's ride.

Grab you something to get you ready for Farmageddon, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Reminder, no pregame shows tomorrow

Gonna start today's class with a quick PSA because I don't want you guys to wind up like poor Gavin. There is no College GameDay tomorrow. No Big Noon Kickoff. Week 0 is purely about the action on the field.

Now, for those of you still looking to scratch your pregame itch, ESPN will inexplicably air "College Football Countdown" tomorrow morning with Rece Davis and two other guys I've never heard of on the main station.

Over on ESPN 2, Herbstreit and his insufferable dog will air something called the "Herbie Awards" starting at 9 a.m.

Yes, I'm over the dog. I love Herbstreit. Love him. Done with the dog. There, I said it.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Why isn't GameDay heading over to Dublin for a second straight year? For starters, Lee Corso ain't going, and his next show will be his last. I assume ESPN doesn't want to pump out a GameDay without Lee.

I also assume they're pinching their pockets a bit right now given all the money they've been shelling out recently. Unfortunately for us, ESPN is seemingly scooping up every single sport on the planet, which is going to be a huge bummer moving forward. Oh well.

As for Big Noon, there's no reason to send the fellas to Lawrence for the big Fresno State-Kansas game tomorrow night. No offense to the fine folks of Lawrence, of course.

Let's quickly check in with GameDay's most useless character, Desmond Howard, on the eve of Week 0:

What a week of #content!

"They want to compete. I like those guys. To me, our competitor has been the ‘NBA on TNT’ because we’re always battling against them for the Sports Emmy," Howard told Barrett Media. "No disrespect to [‘Big Noon Kickoff’], I’m sure they do a fantastic job."

Any time someone prefaces something with "no disrespect," they're about to bury you. That's what we have here with Desmond. It does beg the question …

Which show do y'all watch on Saturday mornings in the fall? I know Big Noon is a Fox show, so I promise I'll keep the answers secret. As OutKick's Saturday morning guy, I'd like to know before we jump into a new season. Fire away! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.

OK, let's get to the best #content from the big penultimate week of August. The hottest cracker in America bats leadoff!

Natalie, Cracker heaven & the Libs have banned these words

What a week! Last ‘slow’ one until next year. We made it. Now, we ride. Couple thoughts …

1. Look at Danica's new pad! We don't get much of it, but it does appear to be more than a "little slice." A quick look at her past real estate purchases tells me that she ain't exactly applying for a loan. Danica and Aaron bought a house in Malibu back in 2019 for $28 million, for those wondering. Must be nice!

2. Good to see Christen Goff is ready for a big season. Welcome back to class!

3. The ESPN graphic? Hilarious. They put three MLB players on there, which was only two more than … Monica McNutt!

4. Sydney Sweeney could fix this Cracker Barrel mess in 30 minutes, by the way. Maybe less. If the woke CEO made the call, everything would be ham & eggs.

Speaking of … let's rapid-fire this Friday class into a big College Football Eve Friday night!

It's such a great topic: which … banned … logo do you want to make a comeback the most? I think my wish-list goes –

1. Aunt Jemima

2. Washington Redskins

3. Uncle Ben's

4. Cleveland Indians

5. Land O' Lakes

I didn't include Cracker Barrel because I still haven't accepted that it's gone. Not yet, at least. I assume it'll take years for them to get to my local one. And even then … do they even dare? I doubt it.

But Aunt Jemima, for me, is the clear No. 1. Feel like that's the one we all grew up with. She was a staple at our breakfast tables for decades, and then she was just erased forever. It's now just … "Pearl Milling Company." How dumb is that? God, we're dumb. So dumb.

Speaking of …

But as the catastrophe of Trump 2.0 has shown, the most important thing we can do for these people and causes is to build a bigger army to fight them. Communicating in authentic ways that welcome rather than drive voters away would be a good start.

Could you imagine, just for a second, being an actual adult and being told what words to say and not to say? The Dems are so far gone, that they're not being told which words to use to appeal to voters.

It's literally just a party of children. It's like they're all in grade-school again and being taught how to speak. Incredible.

I can't say this enough … we dodged such a bullet last November. We were so close to being completely cooked. I honestly don't know if this class would even still be around had Kamala won, and I'm only half-joking.

But, she got her ass beat, and we're still pumping out the best #content on the internet.

Happy college football season, everyone. Happy Firecracker 400 weekend, too.

Take us to Daytona, Natalie Decker!

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

What are you watching at 10 a.m. this fall? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.