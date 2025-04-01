Hot March Madness Reporter Cashing In On Viral Locker Room Interview With Bennett Anderson

In a lot of ways, the NCAA Tournament has come up short this year. There weren’t a ton of buzzer beaters or upsets. The fan moments in the stands were also lacking.

We had a little bit of a moment with Liam McNeeley's mom grabbing the spotlight during a UConn loss, but nothing that went off the charts viral. That changed with a Florida student reporter's interview of Bennett Anderson in the Gators' locker room.

Florida had just advanced to the Elite 8 and Talia Baia grabbed a minute-long interview with him and social media ran with it. The interview went viral, she ended up on Nightcaps, and we finally had the March Madness moment we expect heading into the tournament every year.

Talia's first locker room interview was in the books and about to make her an internet star. That's March Madness at its finest. These are the moments we tune in for as much as the action on the court.

You have to hand it to this student reporter. She was prepared for the added attention of the tournament and leaned into it right away.

Florida student reporter Talia Baia punched her ticket to the Final Four too

Talia leaned into it so much so that on Monday she had a couple of announcements to make. The first is that she and Bennett "have a NIL shirt together now."

The second announcement is that her performance over the weekend was worthy of a trip to the Final Four. That's right, her ticket was punched along with the team.

She wrote, "Also beyond excited to announce I’ll be heading to San Antonio to cover the Final Four!… let me know what content you want to see while I’m there!"

This is perfectly executed all around. Bennett gets a taste, Talia's viral moment gets extended and there's a $35 t-shirt to forever remember the viral locker room interview with.

Alma Mater Design, the maker of the shirt, described the collaboration this way: "Celebrate the viral moment with our latest tee featuring Bennett Andersen and Talia Baia! This fun shirt showcases the iconic 'GatorsBoys Stay Hot' phrase, making it a must-have for fans and followers alike."

The description continues, "Crafted with high-quality materials, this tee combines comfort with style, perfect for showcasing your Gator pride. Whether you're heading to a game, hanging out with friends, or just enjoying some casual wear, this shirt is sure to spark conversation. Get yours today and join the fun!"

We've got an internet star, we've got t-shirts, and we've got the Final Four on the way. It doesn’t get much better than this, even if it's loaded with one seeds.