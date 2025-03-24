Liam McNeeley's Mom Stole The Show During UConn's Loss

This is March.

Part of what makes the NCAA Tournament special are the buzzer-beaters, the upsets, the stories of perseverance and overcoming odds. It's also about the fans.

Whether it's a sad piccolo player or a mom or girlfriend in the stands that steal the show, these moments matter too. On Sunday, we had some off-the-court magic when a player's mom caught the eye of the camera.

During UConn's 77-75 second round loss to Florida, Ashley Elsey stole the show. The mom of freshman forward Liam McNeeley couldn’t get enough camera time.

As he led the Huskies in scoring with 22 points, mom was filling up the stat sheet too and getting some viral buzz in the process.

The potential NBA Draft lottery pick's formal introduction to those who haven’t been following UConn all that closely as they attempted a three-peat went well even in a loss.

Liam McNeeley's mom picked up a few fans during Sunday's second round action

Social media couldn’t help but notice the attention McNeeley's mom was receiving during what ended up being the end of the line for the Huskies.

It wouldn’t be social media without a few haters weighing in as well, but I think for the most part people had fun with it, which is exactly what you're supposed to do.

The games are supposed to be fun. The tournament is supposed to be fun and the coverage should be fun. Mom's in the stands having a good time during a close game.

The cameras happen to notice and keep showing her throughout. It's not the end of the world. It's the power of sports. These are the moments when internet stars are born.

Time will tell if Ashley's game translates at the next level, but she'll always have that Sunday afternoon in March. At the end of the day, that's what it's all about.