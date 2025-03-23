Derik Queen Gets 'MF'ing' Ball, Buries Buzzer-Beater For Maryland In NCAA Tourney Thriller

We had to wait until one of the final games during the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, but we finally got the buzzer-beater we've all been waiting for. In what was arguably the best game of this postseason, it was Maryland and Colorado State that delivered for audiences at the end.

As the college basketball world continued to wait for a game that would have us all tuning in for the final minute, both teams delivered down the stretch with monster shots in the final 10 seconds of regulation.

Colorado State looked to have a shot at upsetting No. 4-seed Maryland, leading 64-59 with 4:31 remaining in the game, but the Terrapins would not go quiet into the night.

What we witnessed was two basketball teams trading blows over the final minutes to deliver a March Madness classic that will now be played on a loop inside the Maryland practice facility.

With just 6.1 seconds remaining in the game, it looked as though Colorado State was going to leave Seattle with the win. A perfect play call out of the timeout led to Jalen Lake hitting a 3-pointer to give the Rams a 71-70 lead.

But there was too much time left on the clock, and Maryland still had a chance to provide college basketball fans with the first buzzer-beater of the tournament.

As the Terrapins got into the huddle, coach Kevin Willard asked his players a simple question: Who wants the ball? It was 20-year-old freshman sensation Derik Queen who presented the best argument, with just five words.

"Give Me The Mother-F*cking Ball," Queen responded.

Queen received the inbound pass, dribbled down the lane and took an off-balanced fade-away toward the left baseline, banking in the game-winner over the outstretched arms of Ethan Morton and sending Maryland to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.

Social media was buzzing immediately following the buzzer-beater, arguing whether Derik Queen traveled before getting the shot up. You be the judge.

It doesn't get much better than that. Like a scene out of a movie, the freshman from Baltimore drained the massive shot to send his home-state school to the Sweet 16. He'll be legally allowed to consume alcohol next year, and when he does, he will never have to pay for a drink again in Maryland.

For now, Maryland gets a few hours to celebrate before preparing to take on top-seeded Florida on Thursday in San Francisco for a spot in the Elite Eight.

What a night in Seattle.