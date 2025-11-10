The Hot Babes Of NASCAR Stun America, Jeff Gordon's Wife Still Has Horsepower & A Stunning Retirement On Deck?

Also, you'll never guess who one driver is now dating.

Another great automobile race yesterday! Sure, nobody was watching because it was an NFL Sunday, but I was dialed in, and I'm gonna give you the cliff notes so you can sound smart at work this morning.

You are welcome!

Wait … that's not right. Something's off here. Oh yeah! There was no race yesterday. We're in the offseason. It's here.

For the first Monday in nearly nine months, we don't really have anything to talk about. Sad. The longest season in sports, and now we have the beginning of the shortest offseason.

How the hell am I supposed to fill the time for the next few months? We are COOKED. I might as well just call it a year, and plan on seeing everybody in 2026. Sound good? Adios, amigos!

Just kidding. Come on. This is when this class thrives. This is when we win the awards.

While the woke AP and Athletic are taking cute little vacations this week, we are GRINDING. We're sifting through the hot NASCAR wives on the red carpet at last week's banquet. We're breaking down Jeff Gordon's wife in 2025. We're breaking down how miserable – and I mean MISERABLE – Denny Hamlin was the whole night.

And yes, we're also breaking down a few races from around the globe. Did y'all know there was a NASCAR Mexico race this weekend? Of course you didn't. I did. Wait till you see how they drive the pace cars down there!

Four tires, enough fuel to get us through second week of the offseason, and maybe a drink for Denny to lighten the mood … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘We've Made It To The Hot NASCAR Red Carpet Wives Portion Of The Offseason' edition – is LIVE!

The young guns are COMING

This is, easily, my favorite MMPS of the year. It's a tradition unlike any other, as insufferable Jim Nantz would say.

Like a high school football team that went 5-5 and got bounced in the first round of the playoffs, NASCAR holds an end-of-season banquet every single year after the championship race.

It's weird. It's pretty much pointless. Hell, it's not even on TV! It's pre-recorded and shown at a later date, even though we all have social media and the big J journalists who go live tweet the whole thing.

But, there is some good that comes out of it, and it comes in the form of the hot NASCAR wives, girlfriends and fiancés who make this their Super Bowl.

I've long said that the NASCAR WAGs are so incredibly disrespected. I'd put them up against any other WAGs in any other sport, and I think they'd easily be able to hold their own, if not win.

So, we use this class – and this silly banquet – to show them the proper respect after a long, tumultuous season.

I've got news for everyone here … the youngins are COMING – both on and off the track.

The vets are still dialed in

Whoaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! Welcome to the show, Taylor Reimer and Georgia Kryssing! Now, to be fair, I've written about both these ladies over the years here at MMPS. But, we're also ahead of the trends, so I'm not surprised the AP hasn't gotten to them yet. Stunning.

But, this was the first real time on the NASCAR red carpet as champion WAGs.

Taylor Reimer first burst onto the scene as an ex-Oklahoma cheerleader who was starting to make some waves in the racing circles. She's since done a ton of Late Model and ARCA racing, and also started courting (look that one up, Gen-Zers!) Corey Heim.

What a NASCAR power couple! I knew once Corey won the Truck Series title last weekend, Taylor would burst onto the scene for good, as she did. Cannot WAIT to see how those two attack the offseason.

As for Georgia … this is her second straight year making a cameo in this NASCAR WAG class, and she's only upped her game. All the wokes are pissed that Jesse Love won the Busch (Xfinity) Series championship and are crying about the playoff format because Connor Zilisch didn't win.

Boo-hoo, wokes. Jesse and Georgia are here, losers. DEAL with it.

Let's see Connor bring something like that to the next NASCAR Busch Series dinner, and then we can talk about him sitting at the big boys table. Until then, pipe down.

OK, let's leave the minor leagues and head to The Show, where the vets of this industry would like a word with everyone who says they're old and washed.

Spoiler alert: they are NOT.

A couple other talking points from the night

Whoaaaaaaaaaa Nellie, again!

Let's get straight to it here … how about Ross Chastain?! When did THAT happen? Florida's most famous watermelon farmer has been doing some work behind the scenes. Well done!

And let's go ahead and meet Jordyn Mallory …

No earthly idea what "Farmer Wants a Wife" is – which isn't great given it's on Fox – but I am all in, baby!

Ross the Boss is dating a reality TV star? Sign me up for that all day. Welcome to NASCAR, Jordyn! Good to have you here. Stay a while. Get comfy. Let's have some fun.

I'd also like to pay proper respect to Ty Dillon's wife, Haley, and SVG's new wife, Jess Dane.

I may not be a huge SVG fan on the track, but I'm all in off of it:

Use discount code JESS! We will, don't worry!

You know what I really loved about this edition of Hot NASCAR WAGs? It felt like a reboot, of sorts. The usual suspects weren't out and about this time around. Sam Busch stayed home. McCall Gaulding, by all accounts, did, too. Gianna Tulio is ready to pop with Blaney's kid.

We needed some new talent. A new infusion. And we got it. And we're better for it, frankly.

Well done, ladies! You did well. Now, let's get to a couple other quick-hitters from the silly banquet before we call it a day.

You know who'd like a word with EVERYONE? Jeff Gordon's wife, Ingrid Vandebosch. As Obi-Wan Kenobi once said, there's a name I haven't heard in a long time:

A lot to break down there, and we're gonna do it quickly because it's the offseason, and we're already at 1,000 words.

1. Good to see Ingrid Vandebosch still has the fastball at 55. She's been coming to these things for a LONG time:

Yep – fastball is still 98 on the black!

2. Katelyn Larson rocking a $$$ purse is an elite move. What a queen.

3. Props to Denny Hamlin for attending this silly banquet. He looked MISERABLE the whole time, but he went. Chase Elliott – who won ANOTHER Most Popular Driver award – didn't even bother to show up. Can't believe the show still went on without his energy in the building!

4. I don't think Denny retires before next season, but I do think he 100% planned on retiring had he won at Phoenix. Now, he's obligated to do this all again for at least one more year, which, frankly, could explain why he was so sad.

5. Good to see the NASCAR Mexico Series is humming South of the Border! Looks safe!

OK, that's it for today. Offseason class No. 1 in the books. Good work all around.

Take us home, Larry Mac.