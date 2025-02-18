Hooters Waitress Who Flirted With Officer During DUI Arrest Has Her Day In Court & Is Cashing In On OnlyFans

We don’t always find out what happens to someone who appears in a viral video.

The internet moves fast and people often, if they aren’t able to keep their name out there, are forgotten. Especially those who go viral thanks to bodycam footage.

That's not the case for one of our favorite Florida Hooters waitresses, Sophia Ross. We were introduced to the Hooters calendar girl thanks to an all-time bodycam performance during her November DUI arrest.

The video of her arrest went viral in early January. It featured her attempting to flirt her way out of the arrest and calling the arresting officer "daddy" several times.

Ross was popping up for interviews a couple of weeks later.

We now know that the 22-year-old had her day in court for the DUI arrest. TMZ reports that the Hooters waitress was able to avoid jail time.

Hooters waitress Sophia Ross avoids jail time and is able to continue her work as a content creator

Ross' reps, love that she has those, told TMZ she appeared in front of a judge last Thursday. Prosecutors wanted a 60-day jail sentence, but she instead received a year of probation.

In addition to the probation, she faces random drug tests and 50 hours of community service. It was also reported that she had already completed her DUI school hours.

Sophia Ross' reps tell the outlet that she's grateful that she didn’t get any jail time for her DUI and that she's happy to have the "super stressful" situation behind her.

Avoiding jail isn't the only thing to be thankful for here. The fact that nobody was hurt while she was driving under the influence is at the top of that list for sure.

Also on the list is, according to TMZ, she's now in the top 2% of all OnlyFans creators and that work gets to continue without 60 days behind bars.

Obviously, not as important as what tops the list, but worth celebrating if you’re the Hooters waitress/calendar girl. Let's hope she makes the best of not being handed time in jail.