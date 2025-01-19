Hooters Waitress Who Flirted With Officer During DUI Arrest Looks Up To 'Legend' Hawk Tuah Girl

Florida Hooters waitress Sophia Ross got a taste of internet fame earlier this month after the bodycam footage from her November DUI arrest went viral.

The footage showed the 22-year-old attempting to and failing to flirt her way out of an arrest.

Sophia pulled out all her moves on the arresting officer. She gave him several compliments, called him "daddy" and even tried to make out with him.

While none of her moves worked on the officer, and she took a trip to jail anyway, the footage that resulted was pure internet gold. Sophia was as entertaining as it gets in the bodycam footage.

The Hooters calendar girl sat down with TMZ last week to discuss her viral fame. According to her, the behavior in the bodycam footage wasn’t that far off from her sober personality.

Sophia Ross is not offended by the comparisons to Hawk Tuah Girl

Sophia admits that she doesn’t take much in life seriously. Although she added that drinking and driving is not okay. Ultimately, she wants people to learn from her mistakes.

In addition to being fully aware of the bodycam footage's viral success, Sophia is also aware of the comparisons to Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch, who she says she looks up to.

She heard the label "2025 Hawk Tuah Girl" being tossed around. She has also heard the "Hawk Tuah walked so she could run" comments being made about her.

If those were supposed to be insults, Sophia isn't taking them that way. She sees the comparisons to the Hawk Tuah Girl as a compliment.

Hawk Tuah Girl is a legend, according to Sophia. They're just two fun-loving women who got caught on camera during a night out. It happens to the best of us.

As everyone knows, it's not how you behave during your lowest moments that you should be judged on, it's how you respond.

Sophia is responding by using her viral moment as a teaching moment. She may also have used it to get some content behind a paywall action going in the link in her bio.

An OnlyFans link I didn’t notice when she went viral earlier this month is there now offering $20 monthly subscriptions. Best of luck to Sophia Ross on everything she's got going on.