Hawk Tuah Girl Says That She & Her Friend Were Offered $60k For A Threesome

Somehow, the Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch has managed to extend her viral run and turn it into a popular podcast where people can't wait to roast her in the comments.

It's been a ride like few we've ever witnessed before. A ride that hasn't seen her go down the Playboy or OnlyFans paths either. She turned them both down.

That's not all Welch has turned down. Her DMs have been a mess since she dropped her "Hawk Tuah" line on the world. There have been creeps sliding in with requests for feet pics and much more.

During the latest episode of her podcast Talk Tuah, she revealed to guest and former Hugh Hefner girlfriend Holly Madison another of the requests she received through the DMs after going viral.

Welch says that a guy reached out with an offer of $60,000 to have a threesome with her and her friend Chelsea, who is in the viral video with her. The lowball offer wasn't enough to get the ladies to respond to it.

Sliding into the DMs with that kind of offer is an insane move, but if you're going to do it you're going to need to bring more cash to the table to even get a response from the Hawk Tuah Girl and her friend.

Hawk Tuah Girl doesn't need cash from strangers for threesomes

Welch made it clear that she wasn’t interested in the offer. Would more money change that? It's not likely, but it could have been enough for them to at least respond to it.

She said of the threesome offer, "That's cheap. No, thank you… I’m like, that’s awful cheap buddy."

Response or not, she didn’t end up needing any of the money for a threesome with a stranger. Prior to landing her own podcast, she was selling merch and making tens of thousands of dollars for appearances.

You throw whatever she's now making off of her podcast on top of that and the Hawk Tuah Girl is doing alright for herself. What a ride.