Hooters Waitress Tries To Flirt With Officer During DUI Arrest, Calls Him 'Daddy' Several Times

The November DUI arrest of a Florida Hooters waitress is going viral thanks to the release of the bodycam footage. It shows her failed, albeit very funny, attempt to flirt her way out of trouble.

22-year-old Sophia Ross offered up compliments to the arresting officer as he attempted to have her perform field sobriety tests.

She also called him "daddy" several times and told him that they were going to make out.

The officer does his best to keep it together, but finds himself laughing at the over the top at times flirting from the waitress. He's only human. It would be odd if he managed to keep it together.

Sophia didn’t stop at the standard flirting and compliments either. She pulled up her sweatshirt while interacting with the officer, giving him a look at her boobs in her Hooters top.

It's a go-to gesture that she's used countless times to get middle-aged men to part with their hard-earned cash in the form of a very generous tip. She is a Hooters Calendar Girl after all.

The Hooters waitress' attempts to flirt were unsuccessful

For those keeping track at home, the Hooters Calendar Girls are the best of the best. By the way, that's how you end up on the Nightcaps radar. Remember there's no such thing as bad publicity.

Sophia's go-to gesture, unfortunately, was a waste of time during this interaction with officers. Her attempts, according to the Sarasota Police Department and the bodycam footage, were all for naught.

Her unwillingness or inability to complete the field sobriety tests eventually landed her in handcuffs. Would it have been a different story in a world without bodycams? We'll never know.

FOX 13 reports that Sophia was arrested and was charged with DUI. They added that her blood alcohol level was .318 at the time of the arrest, more than three times the legal limit. Her bond was set at $500.

See the full bodycam footage here and more of Hooters Sophia below.