Home Alone Director Finally Reveals What The Parents Jobs Are

It's become a fun part of Home Alone lore to try and come up with the wackiest conspiracies as to what Kevin McCallister's very well-off parents did for a living.

Nowhere in the film is it mentioned how the parents are able to not only afford such a big house with multiple kids, not to mention fly them out to Paris, only to then have them immediately fly back once they realize they left their youngest 6-year-old at home.

That has led to a WIDE array of possible explanations. One such theory had Peter McCallister, played by John Heard, being involved with The Mafia due to his later appearances as corrupt detective Vin Makazian in The Sopranos.

There's also the idea that maybe McCallister was involved in the District Attorney's office or was a Judge that had put away Harry and Marv's cohorts in the past. Or maybe it was Kevin's mom, Kate McCallister (played by Catherine O' Hara) who made all the money - after all, she wears pantsuits throughout the entire film!

HOW DID THE MCCALLISTER'S HAVE SO MUCH MONEY?

Fortunately for my fellow Home Alone-obsessed, director Chris Columbus revealed what the parents' jobs were in a new interview earlier this week.

"Back then, John [Hughes] and I had a conversation about it, and we decided on what the jobs were," Columbus told The Hollywood Reporter. Apparently, Kate McCallister "was a very successful fashion designer," which would explain all the mannequins in the family's basement and again when Kevin would use them all to trick Harry and Marv into thinking there was a house party going on. Instead, it was just an elaborate set of mannequins and a 1990's Michael Jordan cardboard cutout moving around on a toy train!

MOB TIES?

When it came to Peter McCallister, Columbus says that the details are a bit hazier to recall. "The father could have, based on John Hughes’ own experience, worked in advertising," Columbus explained. "But I don’t remember what the father did."

One thing was for certain - he was not part of any mafia-related activities.

"[Peter McCallister[ was not involved in any organized crime," Columbus clarified. "Even though there was, at the time, a lot of organized crime in Chicago."

SUUUURE, Chris.

That sounds like something somebody who was involved in the Mafia would say.

Speaking of Home Alone, make sure to vote on my video poll of which of Kevin McCallister's booby traps hurt the most! And don'tt forget to tweet me: @TheGunzShow with your Home Alone theories!




