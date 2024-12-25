Which Home Alone Booby Trap Do You Think Hurts The Most?

Last night, ABC aired my all-time favorite Christmas holiday movie, Home Alone.

What can I say? I'm a Home Alone (both the original and the Lost In New York sequel) and was routinely called Kevin McCallister when I was growing up. And as anyone who has watched the Macaulay Culkin classic knows, hands down, the best part of the entire film is when Harry and Marv, also known as "The Wet Bandits," face off and ultimately lose to McCallister's homemade booby traps.

Which had me thinking: Which Home Alone booby trap do we think hurts the most?

Read ahead if you dare!

HOME ALONE BOOBY TRAP SCENES ARE THE BEST PART

1. IRON TO THE FACE

Poor Daniel Stern. All he wanted to do was turn on some lights in the basement and the next thing you know, one of the lightbulb strings was attached to an iron, which came barreling down and hit him square in the face.

The result? An iconic (and one of my favorite Halloween costumes that I've done) iron mark on Marv's face that has made us laugh for decades!

2. ELECTRIC DOORKNOB

If we're talking REAL pain, then Kevin putting an electric charge on the McCallister's metal door knob has to hurt a ton.

Joe Pesci got the brunt of this one - foolishly putting his whole hand on top of the scorching door knob as if he was going into a bag of popcorn at the movie theater.

Third degree burns, anyone?

3. STEPPING ON THE NAIL



THE. NAIL.

Oh my God this one would hurt SO much. Not only is it stepping onto a nail, but Marv does it with no socks on - as Kevin had poured tar all over the stairs, and he had to take off his sneakers and socks every step he took.

But the giant nail going right into the middle of his foot? All one has to do is look (and hear) Marv's reaction to know how painful it was!

4. WALKING ON ORNAMENTS

But there's something about walking barefoot on the ornaments that really has the hair sticking up on the back of my neck anytime I see this scene.

Maybe it's the fact that it would hurt the most because there's some realistic vibes to it? Everyone has stepped on a Lego growing up and knows just how much that can hurt. But to have glass ornaments and bulbs bursting with every step you take? Ouch!

The audio and visual production of this scene should have won an Academy Award because it demonstrates the brutality and the "OMG!" aspect to it perfectly.

And once again, Poor Marv! Now wonder Daniel Stern said the heck with acting after facing Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 1 and 2!

WHAT DO YOU THINK? WATCH MY HOME ALONE BOOBY TRAP VIDEO HERE, AND THEN TWEET ME WITH WHICH ONE YOU THINK WOULD HURT THE MOST: @TheGunzShow