Kristin Cavallari Catches Intruder, ‘Home Alone’ Marv Gets Artsy, SCOTUS On Broadway & Great Danes On Planes

Allow me to start Nightcaps by doing something I don't usually do here: I'm going to be serious. But just for a second.

I want to send a sincere thank you to all the OutKick readers who have reached out to me about my dog. The furry baby I've had for my entire adult life (15.5 years, to be exact) has been battling cancer for the past few months, and, frankly — for me — it sucks more than anything has ever sucked before.

Last week, a reporter for Newsweek reached out to me after seeing a TikTok video of Lucy that went viral and asked if he could write a story about it. I don't want to dwell on this sob story here — because I know you clicked on this column for fun and silliness.

But if you'd like to know more about the best dog I've ever known, you can read about her here.

I have loved reading all the kind emails and DMs you've sent me, along with the stories of your own "soul dogs," and I just hope you know how much I appreciate this community OutKick has built.

In other news… I cannot believe it's just a week until Christmas Eve. Everywhere you look, last-minute shoppers are out panicking, Mariah Carey is playing on repeat and houses are covered in lights!

Heck, even local businesses are getting into the holiday spirit!

Shortly after this column is published, I'm headed to the OutKick holiday get-together in Nashville. I have no idea what to expect from this little party, but I do know there will be beer.

You should join us (in spirit, of course). Grab a beer from your own fridge. Settle in. It's Nightcaps time!

Let's Check In On Marv From ‘Home Alone’

I think he actually prefers to go by "Daniel."

First of all, did you know that that guy was 33 years old when he filmed the original Home Alone? My cousin hit me with this depressing factoid over the weekend, and I could have gone the rest of my life without knowing it. I say it's depressing because when I watched this movie every single Christmas season growing up, Harry and Marv always seemed so OLD. I mean, they were old to me.

I know a lady is never supposed to reveal her age, but I am happily married and not trying to impress you. So I will reveal that I am currently older than Daniel Stern was when he played Marv. And that's a sobering testament to (my best Kamala voice) "the significance of the passage of time."

That guy from Smash Mouth (RIP) was right… the years start coming, and they really do not stop coming.

OK, enough of my nostalgic ramblings. I promise I'm over it. Back to Marv.

Now 34 years after the release of the original Home Alone, Daniel is THRIVING. While TV screen Marv was a talentless dope who couldn't outsmart an 8-year-old, real-life Marv is an incredible artist!

Yes! A regular Marvelangelo, if you will.

Check out this sculpture he made of a sexy lady on a chair.

Shoutout to the random hater in the comments telling him "there is no life in the hands," as if she could even successfully sculpt a pancake out of a ball of Play-Doh.

Here's another one:

While we're on the subject of fictional intruders, let's move to a real-life one.

Kristin Cavallari Catches Home Intruder

Kristin Cavallari once woke up to a man crawling on her bedroom floor — and no, it wasn't Jay Cutler or Mark Estes. Kristin told the story on the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, which was released today.

Back in the Year of our Lord 2020, she was on a family trip in the Bahamas with Jay (they were still married back then) and their three kids.

She said she had jewelry from her brand Uncommon James laid out in the closet when a few workers came to fix the HVAC unit.

"That night I had [my son] Cam in the bed with me. Cam and I were sleeping," she recalled. "And I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor."

"I was so out of it because obviously I had just woken up. And I go, ‘What the f*ck are you doing?’ And this man stands up, runs out the door, and, you guys, he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, the full thing. And I went ‘oh, f*ck!'"

Fortunately, since the perpetrator fled, the Cavallari-Cutlers were all safe.

Turns out, it was the HVAC guy. He took a bunch of money they had packed into a backpack (not a secure place to stash a bunch of cash in a foreign country, FYI) and, presumably, was planning to steal the jewelry, too. (He clearly didn't know that Uncommon James stuff only retails for $20-$40.)

Anyway, hopefully Kristin learned her lesson and she'll take proper precautions next time — like using an electric barbecue starter to heat up the doorknob at the AirBnB and rigging up paint cans to swing from the balcony.

Ketanji Brown Jackson Hits Broadway Stage

In today's edition of things absolutely no one asked for, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her Broadway debut over the weekend.

The 57-year-old appeared in a one-night-only, walk-on role in the Tony-nominated romantic comedy musical & Juliet. The production is a feminist take on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet that imagines what would have happened if the female protagonist survived and took control of her own life.

Yes, I'm serious.

KBJ (Can I call her KBJ? I'm gonna call her KBJ.) is a longtime theater lover, and she wrote about it in her new memoir, Lovely One.

In the memoir, Jackson described writing in her application to Harvard University that "I wished to attend Harvard as I believed it might help me 'to fulfill my fantasy of becoming the first black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage.'"

A wildly specific goal.

Unfortunately, I can never be sure that Jackson did, in fact, fulfill her fantasy of being the first black, female SCOTUS justice to appear on the Broadway stage. Because I am not a biologist.

Great Danes On Planes

Passengers on a recent flight got a big surprise when a HORSE boarded their plane!

OK, it wasn't a horse. It was a Great Dane — which is pretty much the same thing. But not everyone was happy to see this gigantic canine tagging along as an "emotional support animal."

Just look at this big baby!

I, admittedly, have a bias here. I love dogs more than I like people. So if I saw that monster pupper walk onto my flight, I'd be praying for him to sit next to me. I'd order an $8 mini-bottle of Sutter Home Cabernet, pet the dog, and have a good ol' time in the friendly skies.

And while a lot of people use the "emotional support" excuse just so they can fly with their dogs, I get why they do that. I, too, bring my dog everywhere, and there's no way in hell I'd put her through the trauma of storing her in a crate in the cargo area underneath the plane.

But, for all those reasons, I just drive everywhere — even if it means taking a 15-hour road trip that could have been a 2-hour flight.

That said, I also understand that some people have allergies to dander or are just petrified of dogs or cats, for whatever reason. Maybe there should be specific flights that are pet friendly and others that are not?

What do you think? Should dogs of all breeds and sizes be allowed on planes or are you tired of the "emotional support" nonsense? Email me at Amber.Harding@outkick.com and sound off.

But while we're on the subject of furry little angels, let's end with this…

Dog Stuff I Liked

OK that last one is my own dog last week. So sue me.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on X / Twitter at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.