Hollywood Star Calls Riley Gaines 'A Hero' After Simone Biles Spat

Rob Schneider is one of the few Hollywood dudes with actual balls.

The Riley Gaines-Simone Biles dust-up seems to be settling down – mainly after Simone babbled through a PR apology after getting wrecked for three straight days – but that doesn't mean Hollywood hasn't taken notice.

Rob Schneider – the dude in every single Adam Sandler movie – has thrown his support behind Riley for essentially saving women's sports.

For those who missed it, in the wake of Riley's takedown of Simone, USA Gymnastics told Fox News this week that they were re-assessing their transgender policy. Better late than never, I reckon.

Anyway, Schneider – who is a big MAGA guy – took to Elon's Twitter early Friday morning to praise Riley for taking on #TheMob.

"I am proud to call Riley Gaines my biological female friend," Schneider wrote. "And an American hero of all girls everywhere!"

Riley Gaines wins again!

Look, I know the Riley-Simone feud is pretty-well simmered at this point – especially in a news cycle now filled with potential WWIII stories – but it's still important to claim victory whenever we can.

And OutKick has been atop the podium in this case for several years now. Slowly but surely, the #MOB is dying down. They keep trying to work in a couple of sneak-attacks on us, but they usually fail at this point.

That's what we had last weekend, and earlier this week, with the insufferable Simone Biles. She tried to attack Riley for sticking up for women, and she got dragged through the mud for it. Did anyone, outside of Keith Olbermann and Jemele Hill, agree with her? Not really, and those ain't folks you want in your corner.

After a few days of some nasty back-and-forth, Simone's PR team finally waved the white flag and begged for mercy. They cobbled up some rambling social media post for her to hit ‘send’ on, and that was that.

Sure, Rob's a little late to the party. But the bandwagon has plenty of room for more! Especially for dudes in Hollywood who have the balls to say what the rest of those insufferable elites won't.

So, welcome to the party, Rob! Can't wait for Grown Ups 3.