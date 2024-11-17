Mikayla Demaiter On The Ice Showing Off Her Stick Skills, Terann Hilow Dominates Fake News & BYU Loses At Home

Jon Jones is still a bad man

Jon Jones ended a nearly two-year absence from the octagon on Saturday night at UFC 309. The heavyweight champion defended his title in the main event at Madison Square Garden in New York in impressive fashion.

He was dominant from the beginning of the fight and finished former champion Stipe Miocic in the third round with a nasty spinning body kick. It dropped Stipe and sent the 42-year-old into retirement.

Jon Jones is still a bad, bad man. After finishing off Stipe and ending his career, he celebrated with Donald Trump's signature dance moves in front of the president-elect, who received a massive ovation when he arrived at the event.

What a finish and what a celebration, but the defending heavyweight champ wasn't finished having himself a night. He announced in the middle of the octagon that he was not ready to retire.

There are some conversations to be had, according to Jones, but they could result in big things for the fans. He said, "maybe we'll give you guys what you want to see."

Jones also gave his belt to Trump, who had a front row seat to the action, when he arrived with a crew that included Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

Who doesn’t want to see more Jon Jones in the octagon? The man is unbeaten in 20 straight fights in the UFC. That's the longest unbeaten streak in UFC history.

BYU lost and their undefeated season is over

Unfortunately for BYU, they couldn’t keep their unbeaten season going. I didn’t sit down and watch much college football yesterday. It was on in the background, but I was busy dragging out the Christmas decorations (more on that in a minute.)

That said, I did see most of the Kansas-BYU game. A game that ended with No. 6 BYU losing to a Kansas team that entered the game with just 3 wins. Losing at home to an unranked team is tough. Losing at home to an unranked team as a Top 10 team who is undefeated has a little extra on it.

I'm not going to blame Cosmo Cougar for the loss, it was another tough weekend for the Top 25, but this near disaster didn’t help the Cougars any.

As I said, it was a rough weekend for the Top 25 teams facing unranked opponents. There was no bigger upset than Kansas beating No. 6 BYU, but they weren't alone.

No. 22 LSU lost a sad one to Florida 27-16. No. 19 Louisville kept things much closer, but ended up on the wrong end of a 3-point game against Stanford.

No. 16 Kansas State lost by 10 at home to Arizona State and rounding out one of my favorite things about college football - unranked teams beating ranked teams - is New Mexico taking down No. 18 Washington State by three.

BYU wasn’t the only Top 10 team to lose on Saturday either. No. 7 Tennessee was in Athens taking on No. 12 Georgia and ended up on the wrong side of a 31-17 game.

Sure, those games are fun, and I did manage to catch some of the Bulldogs bouncing back after a loss to Ole Miss last week, but I've always had and always will have a soft spot for the unranked win over a ranked opponent.

Christmas decorations

Now, for the reason that I didn’t get to watch an eye-straining amount of football on Saturday. We at the SeanJo household got out the Christmas decorations.

We're a house that sets up the trees and decorates the inside of our home before Thanksgiving. We're about 95% through the entire process at the moment.

I know there are people who use Thanksgiving as the indicator of when to get out their decorations, but we don’t do that. Mrs. SeanJo loves Christmas, and we put them up from right before Thanksgiving until after the New Year.

The main reason we do that is that she has a ton of decorations and putting them up for less time seems like a waste of energy. It's going to take me probably a week to recover from all that is required to decorate our home for Christmas.

Is it insane? Yes. Is it early? Maybe. It's what we’ve done for many, many years now.

We - I - do draw the line at outdoor decorations. We're not completely out of control. We're still somewhat civilized. The indoor decorations go up before Thanksgiving, but I will not put up the outdoor lights until after Thanksgiving.

Let me know what you do sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Are you a before or after Thanksgiving decorator for Christmas? Do you split indoor and outdoor? And just how crazy do you get with it? We're a multiple tree household. But our lights aren’t putting on a show or anything like that.

Lap dance larceny

A 27-year-old Pennsylvania man thought he would get away with stealing a lap dance. It didn’t work out for him. Mohammed Abdullah Alabilan was arrested and charged with petty theft.

He had walked into a Florida strip club, received a private dance from one of the finest performers at the Reign nightclub in Clearwater. Instead of paying the $40 service fee, he tried to leave.

The early morning lap dance larceny didn’t go as planned. A deputy stopped Alabilan after being informed about the situation from a manager of the establishment.

He was booked at the county jail and released after posting a $40 bond. In addition to paying the bond, a judge ordered him to stay away from the club.

You're not stealing lap dances in the state of Florida and getting away with it.

Secret List

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

I don't know about any a secret list of available beauties for hire, but the concept of rich men living decadent lifestyles that include but are not limited to sleeping with some of the most beautiful women found on the planet? This isn't news.

Wealthy men with vast resources have been have had exponentially better sex lives than common men since the beginning of time!

SeanJo

Thanks, Paul, for continued support and inbox exchanges. They're some of the best I get. For those that don't know what Paul is talking about, I wrote a blog last week, where it was claimed by Hollywood insiders that a secret list of A-list actresses and influencers exists for wealthy men to "date."

I agree the concept of wealthy men and beautiful women isn’t a new one. A secret list is something that I had never heard about before, and I'm not surprised if a list does exist. Why not?

Maybe 'Trexit'?

- Rich from Santa Cruz writes:

Hi Sean,

Long-time reader, first-time caller. Just read your article about Longoria and "the United States has apparently lost actress Eva Longoria and her family. She is one of the 'privileged' ones who get to participate in the 'great exit.' Is that what we're calling it?" Borrowing from the Brits and Brexit, how about "Trexit"? I'm pretty sure someone has already come up with that, but there you go.

Keep it up. Linking your content.

SeanJo

Hey Rich, thanks for the support. Trexit, if it's already not being called that, would be a great name for it. The real question is how will we ever replace Eva Longoria?

That's all I've got. I need another tumbler of coffee to power through the feeling of being hit by a truck that I'm feeling this morning after getting out the Christmas decorations.

The Panthers are on a bye, so I get to watch football without being in a complete state of frustration, although they proved me wrong last week by beating the Giants.

The same cannot be said for next week. Patrick Mahomes and company are coming to Charlotte, and it's going to be a disaster for the three-win team.

Anyway, that's future me problems. As always, the inbox is open, so send whatever you have to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

