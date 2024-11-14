Eva Longoria Living Outside 'Dystopian' United States After Donald Trump Won The Election

Pour one out, the United States has apparently lost actress Eva Longoria and her family. She is one of the "privileged" ones who get to participate in the "great exit." Is that what we're calling it?

You know when all the people that say they are moving out of the country because Donald Trump was elected actually do it. We have to call it something, don't we?

Anyway, Longoria, it turns out, has already been splitting time between Spain and Mexico over the last couple of years with her husband Jose Baston and their six-year-old son. Interesting.

While the 49-year-old was upset in 2016 that Trump had been elected, taking to her bed to recover, this time around she wasn’t as surprised by it.

She learned then, when - noted great person - Hillary Clinton lost, according to Marie Claire, that "The best person doesn’t win."

"The shocking part is not that he won," Longoria said after throwing her support behind Kamala Harris this time around. "It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office."

That sounds like a lot of fun to say. No wonder they went through so much effort to bring that case against Trump. Longoria has a warning as she splits her time in Spain and Mexico.

She says, "If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place."

Eva Longoria is ready to put her life in California behind her

Which specific promises do you ask? Well, Longoria doesn't appear to have provided them or, at the very least, they don't seem to have been included in the interview.

What she does include is that the vibe in California has been different for a while now and that her time in Los Angeles appears to have come to an end.

"I had my whole adult life here," she said, referring to Los Angeles. "But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

Obviously, the changing of the vibe, with the homelessness and taxes, in California doesn’t have anything to do with the folks running that state. Not at all. But Longoria doesn't have to worry about that. She's out.

"I’m privileged," she admits. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

I miss her already.