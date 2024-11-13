Hollywood Insiders Claim There's A Secret List With A-List Actresses & Influencers For Wealthy Men To Date

There's a secret list that's filled with the names of A-list actresses and big-name influencers who are available for dates with wealthy men. That's what some Hollywood insiders are claiming anyway.

If we're going to have UFOs popping up all over the place and Bigfoot sightings, then we might as well have a secret list with big celebrity names that only gets passed around among the extremely wealthy.

Who wants to live in a world where these things don't exist? That sounds mind-numbingly boring. Let's have some excitement. We don't need to go overboard with it, but a secret Hollywood list will do just fine.

The subject of "the list" came up on a recent episode of the podcast Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald. The guests were, Tara Electra, who runs the influencer marketing agency Unruly, and pop culture talent manager David Weintraub.

Electra had heard some things about the list, which she says she learned about from wealthy men in Los Angeles, that McDonald had also heard.

The secret Hollywood list of A-listers and influencers isn't handed out to just anyone

"I did grow up in L.A. and I'm around a bunch of wealthy, successful men who have told me that they have seen very famous influencers and creators on something called ‘the list,'" Electra said.

"There's also very big celebrities on it. And the list has a price for how much you can pay to spend the night with this person."

She continued, "And there's some people that I've heard that are on it and I'm like ‘what?!’ I've never seen the list... There's a lot of movie stars on it. There's some big, top models that you would never, ever think would."

McDonald chimed in with confirmation, "I've heard that too. And it's legit movie stars."

Now, before you get started drafting up your Nigerian prince-style email in an attempt to get your hands on the secret list, you should know they're not granting access to the list to just anyone.

You're going to need more than a few paystubs to get your hands on it. There's a vetting process that takes place first and you've got to check a few boxes.

Electra explained, "Supposedly you have to be a very successful, vetted man to get the list. I don't know. This is what I've heard."

Another mystery we may never get to the bottom of and again, just like aliens and giant beasts in the woods, I'm glad this story is out there.

