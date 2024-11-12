Bigfoot Finally Captured On Video? Watch The Footage And Decide For Yourself

Has Bigfoot finally been spotted out in the wild?

As OutKick readers are well-aware, Bigfoot is right up there with the Loch Ness Monster and aliens when it comes to paranormal and unexplainable things.

There are far too many Bigfoot/Sasquatch sightings to count. It seems like every state is full of them. Yet, nobody has ever managed to shoot one. Pretty weird, right?

Was Bigfoot captured on a trail cam?

Well, it seems like we might have a new *alleged* sighting to dig into, thanks to the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization. Known within the community simply as the RMSO.

The RMSO posted a video out of Connersville, Indiana that allegedly shows a Bigfoot captured on a trail cam. Do we finally have proof that Bigfoot is real?

Has that day finally come? Watch the footage in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is it finally a wrap on looking for proof that Bigfoot exists? Let me answer that in the simplest way I can:

Absolutely not.

I don't want to accuse anyone of orchestrating a hoax, but I simply refuse to believe this is real. It looks like the fakest video that I've seen in a long time.

How convenient is it that the footprints appear perfectly preserved. It's almost perfect. A great photo of something resembling Bigfoot and footprints to match.

If it's too good to be true, then there's probably a very high chance it is.

My standard for believing in Bigfoot has always been pretty simple. There's millions of hunters in America who go out into nature armed. Statistically speaking, it's near impossible that one of them wouldn't have ripped off a shot off at Sasquatch at some point in time. I refuse to believe any Bigfoot proof until I see one on a cold metal slab getting an autopsy. Think I'm wrong? Agree with me? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.