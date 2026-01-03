Hillary Clinton Caught Wearing Gloves That Prove She's Full Of Crap

There is no Lib on the planet who is more full of it than Hillary Clinton. I know, that's saying a lot. It's a big statement to make. But, I feel good making it.

She's the GOAT of BS. I honestly respect it. I think Trump does, too. He's always said Hillary was his toughest competitor, and it's because she plays the BS game better than anyone. Fair is fair, and I have to give her props for that.

Anyway, I often say that when the Libs say these virtue-signaling things, or they pander/gaslight us to death, it's all nonsense. They never, ever believe what they're actually saying. They just do these things to appear as progressive as possible because they're deathly terrified of getting canceled.

But they really don't believe any of the crap they spew. Like the whole 'transgenders in women's sports' thing. They don't believe it. They think it's crazy. But, they stick with it because they think they have to.

Anyway, apropos of nothing, here's Hillary Clinton wearing Washington Redskins gloves during a ski trip years ago, which is weird given she said in 2014 that the name was "insensitive."

Weird!

Hail Redskins!

Incredible. I mean, they're just the best. The Dems are literally the gift that refuses to stop giving. I'm not sure OutKick would survive without the Libs at this point. They provide me with so much #content on a weekly basis, I honestly don't know what to do with half of it.

For those who aren't up-to-date on their Hillary Clinton knowledge – and that's all of you, thankfully – here's what she said in a 2014 interview with Jorge Ramos, who asked her if she thought the term "Redskins" was a racial slur:

"I think it’s insensitive, and I think that there’s no reason for it to continue as the name of a team in our nation’s capital," she said. "I would love to see the owners think hard about what they could substitute."

Nope. See? It's all BS. It's always, always, always BS. Hillary didn't think the Redskins were slurry enough way back when she wore those gloves during what must've been just an intolerable ski trip with the family.

Looks miserable. Imagine going skiing with Bill and Hillary for a few days? I'd rather be the Venezuelan president right now.

But she didn't care then, but she magically does now? Come on. It's like clockwork with these people. It never fails.

PS: what the hell does this social media post even mean? "It's going to be a great year for defending democracy" while posting a picture of you skiing down a mountain? Huh?

The Libs are the best. We'll never lose again.