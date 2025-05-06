Real ID Brings Real Chaos As People Scramble Ahead Of Wednesday Deadline

There is some real chaos going down right now at DMV locations across the country as many people scramble at the last minute to get their Real IDs before they officially go into effect on Wednesday, May 7th at airports across the country.

The stakes are extremely high, especially for those that have upcoming flights that they'll need the ID for. In true human fashion, many people waited till the day before despite having over a decade to figure it out. Instead, you now have millions of Americans expressing their outrage by going on social media and letting it rip on anyone and everyone for their current headache - from the states, to the DMVs, to the airport and the federal government.

Get the popcorn out everyone. It's going to be a fun couple of days of people watching at the airports.

REAL ID GOES INTO EFFECT ON MAY 7TH

The main issue with the Real ID madness is that there simply isn't enough time or workers available in order for people to not only process their Real ID requests, but submit them in the first place due to the massive backlog. Pennsylvania's Secretary of Transportation has even begged those who do not need a Real ID in the immediate future to stop overcrowding the system, while others have to wait two or three months for their updated ID cards due to appointments being backed up for months.

"Just moved to Alabama and tried to get a new driver's license. I might get to go to my appointment in July," one person wrote.

Geraldo Rivera joined in, citing that "if you think airports like Newark are chaotic and inefficient nw, wait until the realID deadline comes tomorrow. Travelers are disorganized enough, giving them the task of essentially getting a passport for domestic travel is going to make this mess unbearable," the longtime television personality tweeted (and is right).

PASSPORTS WILL BE OKAY TO USE AS WELL

To show just how much of a crap show this whole entire thing is, less than 24 hours before the Real ID implementation, you still had people asking if they could use their regular driver's license (No, you can't) while others argued that because it's a free country, they shouldn't have to need a Real ID (Good luck with that!).

"So, is a Texas driver's license enough," one confused person STILL asked despite the deadline tomorrow.

The good news is, for those that aren't able to get a Real ID in time for whatever reason but do have a passport, you'll be able to fly with no real issue. As for those that don't have a passport, or have an expired one, you will have to face a separate additional screening in order to be admitted into the secure zone of the airport.

And for those that do have the Real ID, then you have nothing to worry about, except your blood pressure going up, because airports are going to be an absolute mess tomorrow and in the coming days due to long lines and delays.