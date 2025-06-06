High School 'Senior Skip Day' Ends In Brawls, Police Helicopters Dispatched

A Long Island high school senior skip day turned into absolute mayhem as hundreds of teenagers descended upon Jones Beach, with police even having to use a helicopter to control the rowdy crowds.

Hundreds of Nassau County and Queens, New York teenagers descended upon the popular Wantagh, Long Island beach spot to play hooky from school on Thursday, before things quickly escalated.

Some of those playing hooky, however, turned to right hooks, as multiple fights began happening across the beach. "There have been multiple fights that happened here at Jones Beach after a massive party," one eyewitness who also videotaped the massive police response said on X.

POLICE ENDED UP CLOSING THE BEACH

Things got so out of hand that the local police even called in a helicopter to try and disperse the teenagers, as video shows the aircraft swooping rather low, sending sand, seagulls and seniors everywhere!

Police and local authorities ended up shutting down the beach in order to curtail the situation. It's unclear if there were any arrests or injuries.

BEACH BRAWL!

I'll tell ya something: Gen Z these days are really ruining everything, aren't they?

Can't go to the movies to see A Minecraft Movie because you might get pelted with food or have soda poured on you, and now even the beach on what was a lovely sunny afternoon is off limits! "We used to be a proper country," or something.

Looking back, I don't even think I had a senior skip day when I was gearing up for graduation. As far as a senior pranks go, we ultimately decided that our entire four-year experience, that was an absolute TIME, was a prank itself - apologies to all the nuns that we drove insane at the Catholic high school.

Sure, we all went to the local beach after prom, as every class does that lives near the water. But to get chased by a police helicopter?

Nope, don't see that every day.

