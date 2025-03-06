A Shocking Amount Of NYC Students Skip School

The future of a growing number of students in liberal New York City is not looking good after the latest public school report card.

According to the eye-opening study, decades-long democratically-led New York City and its Department of Education have stood by as nearly 35% of public school students were "chronically absent" from class last year - nearly ONE THIRD of the entire public school system.

POLITICIANS SHOULD BE ASHAMED AND HELD ACCOUNTABLE

"I couldn’t believe my eyes when I first saw the numbers. It’s unbelievable," Danyela Souza Egorov of the Manhattan Institute told the New York Post.

Oh, it's real, alright, and it's not good for anyone.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as any student who misses more than 10 days of school in the 180-day school year. However, many of these students are not just playing hooky here and there, some are missing weeks at a time of school, if they even bother to come back at all!

MANDATES AND REMOTE LEARNING DESTROYED A GENERATION

Once again, this is what they mean when they say that elections have consequences.

New York City had one of the absolute strictest (and dumbest) remote schooling mandates during COVID, becoming one of the last to allow students to return full-time to the classrooms. Oh, and that was with masks mandated. This, despite other states having hardly any negative issues for their students going back to school, yet liberal Mayor Bill de Blasio, at the time, felt otherwise.

The result?

New York City's chronic absentees rose to 35%.

If you thought that was bad, all one has to do is travel just a few hours north to Buffalo - the hometown of Governor Kathy Hochul has a 62.2% extensive absenteeism figure!

Make no mistake about it, if Democrats truly cared about "bridging the gap" between the rich and the poor, or giving everyone an equal opportunity to become successful, they would do something about the failing and struggling school systems. Instead, the embarrassing attendance figures come at a time when the longtime Democratic city continues to just pour money into their DOE.

Unfortunately, just like with many cities across America that are soft on crime (I'm looking at you, Chicago, NYC, Philadelphia and Los Angeles), once there is an established mindset that "anything goes" with hardly any repercussions - be it robberies, assaults, committing a crime, or in this case, freely skipping school, it's going to take literally years upon years to correct.

That is, if the political leaders even want to.

