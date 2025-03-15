Here's How Donald Trump Reacted When A Reporter Smacked His Face With A Microphone

The insufferable, impatient, DISGUSTING legacy media was at it again Friday with Donald Trump.

And this time, their lack of decency nearly led to a bloody nose. These people are the worst. Just the worst.

Trump spoke to a gaggle of reporters before boarding Air Force One Friday afternoon, and the conversation was mostly civil. Couple nasty questions here, couple spankings dolled out there. You know, the usual back and forth between Trump and the press.

Anyway, everything was all ham and eggs until, out of nowhere, a microphone slammed into our great president's face in an attack so vile, it brought up memories from last July.

Fine. That's probably a bit too dramatic. But still, it was a solid blow to the face!

Donald Trump handles adversity as well as anyone

Honestly … kinda funny. Trump handled it perfectly, and, frankly, probably just created the next great internet meme along the way.

I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often. Really. Especially with Trump. Obviously, this would've never been an issue with Joe Biden because A) he never spoke to the press, and B) when he did, about four people showed up because people stopped caring around 2022.

But with Trump, every day is an absolute GRIND when it comes to the media. The guy gives 4,000 interviews a day, and reporters from all over the country stuff themselves into tiny White House rooms just to get a glimpse.

So yes, with all the access Trump gives, I'm surprised it took this long for someone to accidentally clock him with a microphone.

How shitty of a feeling must that be, by the way? You just swiped the president of the US of A across the face with a microphone. You know the second it happens you're gonna go viral on the internet. At that point, you're just hoping the president has a decent enough sense of humor not to kick your ass off the tarmac.

Luckily for this person, Trump wears it on the chin and stays locked in on the question. Doesn't even budge.

That's how you handle adversity.

Now, let's go have a big weekend.