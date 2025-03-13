Trump Official Blasts Reporter To Her Face In Awkward Video: WATCH

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins got into a bit of an awkward exchange with a reporter, and the video is a must-watch.

Collins took over the VA Secretary position following President Donald Trump returning to the White House.

It's now his job to reform and improve the system used by our brave veterans who put it all on the line for America.

That includes shielding them from reporting and rumors he believes are false.

Doug Collins blasts reporter.

The VA Secretary got into an awkward and heated exchange with Military.com reporter Patricia Kime over a February article titled, "Elon Musk Aide Is Now Working at VA and Accessing Its Computer Systems."

Collins accused her of spreading "rumors" and "innuendo" about the actions DOGE is taking and what's happening at the VA.

"I just need your help because when you start headlines with ‘There’s a rumor going around’ and that ‘we’ve heard that.’ That hurts my veterans. That scares my veterans. That scares my employees. Because it's not true. Will you commit to not doing that in the future," Collins pressed Kime during a sit-down interview.

It was off to the races from there. Check out the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The tweet above has 1.5 million views as of publication, and plenty of people are weighing in.

It's important for the media to hold people in power accountable, and it's also important for all people to hold the media accountable for its reporting.

If there's false information being put out, rumors being spread or half-truths being promoted, then it 100% has to be called out.

Clearly, Collins had a big problem with the "rumors" he felt Kime was pushing, and instead of sitting there and taking it, he literally pulled out a paper and read her words back to her.

It was a real-time fact check, and you could see how uncomfortable she was as he kept pressing and pressing.

Props to Collins for keeping it real. We definitely need more of that in America. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.