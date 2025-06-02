Heidi Klum Stuffs Herself Into Another Bikini, MLB's Pride Month Spreadsheet & The Truth About Costco Chicken

Also, can we tone it down with NBA on TNT stuff? They're not dying!

Happy June – and Happy Pride Month to all who celebrate! Big day. Big month. Big start to summer for the internet #content.

I think we're in for a special summer, boys and girls. Take it all in. The dog days are just about here, but we don't shy away from that. We embrace 'em. We love a challenge. While some internet bloggers mail it this time of year, we instead choose to hold summer courses for the diehards.

And it looks like we have a full class today, so let's get this class ROLLING. It's still summer, after all. We've got places to be and plenty of sunshine on the table.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we hit the pool on an 86-degree LA day with Heidi Klum, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a big weekend of #content, a handy-dandy pride spreadsheet for Major League Baseball which shows just how insane these people are, a WNBA debate tearing the internet apart right now, and the NBA on TNT signing off for good and everyone acting like Chuck, Kenny, Shaq and Ernie are all just dead now.

They're not. Quit being dramatic. Good lord.

Grab you a chicken for National Rotisserie Chicken Day and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Have a gay Costco chicken today, if you dare

What a headline! Didn't see that one coming to start our first Monday class of June, did you? No, the Costco rotisserie chicken isn't gay, as far as I know. We'll get to that part in a minute.

It is, however, maybe the worst thing on the planet. That's right – I said it. Everyone talks about these things like they're God's gift to earth, and I've never understood it.

For one, Costco is ass. Sam's Club is so much better, it ain't even close. I've stood on this soap box before in this class, so there's no use in getting back into it today, but that's No. 1.

No. 2 – and I only say this because it's National Rotisserie Chicken Day, and it popped up on my timeline – the rotisserie chicken from Costco is maybe the most unhealthy thing on the planet.

When you wonder why America is so obese – and we are – look no further than this:

Yeah, I mean – what are we doing here? If RFK catches even one small whiff of that, Costco is cooked.

Here's a PSA on this first Monday of June: Just buy a whole chicken from the store, and either A) put it in the oven, or – preferably – B) throw it on the smoker for a few hours.

I'd suggest brining it for 4 hours beforehand in a salt/garlic/brown sugar/water mixture, but that's just me. You get way more bang for your buck, you feel like a man for a few hours, and you're not giving a penny to the DEI brigade over at Costco.

Anyway … Happy National Rotisserie Chicken Day regardless!

Now, to the gay part …

What a weekend of #content!

Could you imagine, just for a second, being so miserable with your own life that you actively look up every single Major League Baseball team's social media account to see if they pumped out a BS pride post on June 1?

Seriously, it just sounds like an awful existence. But that's what pride month is all about – virtue-signaling your ASS off until every single American gets the picture.

And by the way, I don't care. Do what you want. Be gay. Be straight. Identify as a llama. I don't care.

Just don't shove it down our throats. Sure, pun intended. Why not?!

PS: Love that the Rangers just said years ago that they ain't complying with this crap. What a team.

OK, let's get to the best #content from our first weekend of June. First up? What a weekend of college baseball!

Wholesome:

NBA on ESPN, this WNBA tweet is amazing & Heidi in her habitat

Oh yeah, y'all dominated the weekend once again. You brought it strong to kick off the summer season, and Heidi will be here in just a second to repay the favor.

But first, a couple things …

1. Everyone is PISSED in the world of baseball right now. That's how you know it's the dog days. So much anger at both levels. I love it.

2. Credit to the ESPN producer who chose to go back to the slo-mo replay of the FSU pitcher calling the Miss. State kid an inbred. That's clearly someone who worked all damn weekend and has run out of shits to give.

3. That Angel Reese bet? Electric. Don't know if the Hard Rock app offers that line, but I'm gonna start hammering it.

4. Regardless of whether Taylor Walls tapped his helmet or not, I still contend that balls and strikes should be reviewable, and when the ump's wrong, he should be ejected. This is a perfect example.

5. Kevin O'Sullivan? My God. Dude. I gotcha, but still, let's bring it down a notch or two. The game was moved – checks notes – 66 minutes. That's it. If your team can't handle that, they're probably not ready for Omaha.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a big summer night. First up? I can't get enough of this WNBA writer going to WAR for her sport yesterday:

Honestly, that's a great question. I mean, the answer is easily $5, right? I don't see how anyone chooses the alternative.

And by the way, the WNBA is 100% to blame for this. They had their chance to become a respectable sport when Caitlin Clark fell into their lap last season.

Instead, they've spent the last 12 months launching fake racism investigations while the insufferable players on the court beat the piss out of Clark night in and night out.

Caitlin, by the way, has also been brainwashed by the WNBA. Don't forget, she said late last year that she feels white guilt. That's WNBA 101. They teach you that during orientation.

It's an insufferable sport. Not a major sport. Still, fun to write about!

Next? From the WNBA to the … NBA! The fellas over on the TNT pregame show said their farewells this weekend after a nearly four-decade run.

It's a great show. It's, frankly, the only watchable part of the NBA season. But … it's all a bit much:

I mean, my God. They're not dying. They're not retiring. They're just … moving. That's it! They're going from TNT to ESPN. That's it. The same crew. The same time. Just a different – albeit more woke – channel next season.

I spent all weekend just scrolling through … tributes … to the NBA on TNT like all four guys were leaving the set and immediately entering hospice care. We're all so dramatic.

Anyway, this is still my favorite clip. Like I said, it's a great show:

Honestly? I still watch that once a year, and a part of me thinks Shaq is a genius. In any event, RIP to the NBA on TNT crew. Gone so soon. And so young!

We'll see you in four months.

OK, take us into the first week of June, Heidi Klum!

