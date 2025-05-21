Heidi Klum Kicks Off Her Summer By Sliding Into A Bikini In France, Puking Pitcher & Fake Pickoff Play Works!

It's Newsletter Wednesday, but Newsletter Olivia, who typically hits send on the newsletter, is in Europe on vacation, so please be patient

In today's edition, I share behind-the-scenes details on my trip to Cincinnati that you guys might find interesting, PLUS, I spent 16 minutes on the phone yesterday with the woman who is in charge of toilet paper for Costco.

The top toilet paper executive.

PLUS PLUS: I reveal the open rate for Screencaps Newsletter No. 3.

Teaser: It's high.

America is starting to notice my dedication to reducing dust in their bathrooms via my battle with Costco

— Brandon C. in Pinckney, MI writes:

Your reporting on the Costco TP scandal should, if America was still an honest country, win the Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism. Maybe you need to have Outkick have you night teach a journalism course at some college.

Kinsey:

That's a high honor, but up-and-coming professors don't have to worry about their jobs. I have no interest in teaching college at night. Could you imagine my reaction if I signed up to teach and the school made it a Thursday night summer course?

— Mark T. in Florida writes:

I'm riveted by the toilet paper breakdown & analysis; I never knew there was an issue. This is why Screencaps is the best.......

Two things never to go cheap on is 1) tires and 2) toilet paper. I have to think the toilet paper quality is a production expense issue. I've always paid for Charmin as the COVID toilet paper hysteria taught me to always overstock. That stated; keep up the research and I'll follow the results as they unfold.

— Mark sent this to my work email:

Joe, I retired from Georgia-Pacific several years ago, I was an electrician at the Wauna paper mill which manufactures toilet tissue and paper towels for Costco. GP uses core printers to print where, when, what machine rewound your toilet paper, the print is on the inside of the core. If it was made at Wauna you would see WAU a date/time printed and machine number it was made on. Other GP mills would have similar data printed on the roll. If it was produced by another manufacturer this info may or may not be there.

Kinsey:

I can confirm that I shared our toilet paper roll ID with the Costco toilet paper expert lady. She has the data!

Dave & Buster's is out of its mind with its new (to me) human crane game

What are we doing, America?

You better not be paying Dave & Buster's $20 to get strapped into the Human Crane, which, like a normal crane game, sends a claw out over a toy pit. In this case, the human is the claw and the toys are inflatables you can buy for a dollar at Dollar Tree.

In the past couple of years, I've been to Gatlinburg, Cedar Point, Disney & Clearwater Beach and this is easily the biggest rip-off experience I've witnessed.

Last night, I walked up and saw a family had sent out their daughter to grab an inflatable. The claw lowered, she grabbed a Dave & Buster's-themed pool float and then held on for dear life as the crane returned to its home base.

By the time the family was leaving, the stupid inflatable had lost half of its air and was flopping around in dad's arms.

As a human race, we have to reduce this stupidity to the point where Dave and Busters starts putting out legit prizes like 50-pound weights. Let's see someone go out there and hang on to a 50-pound dumbbell while suspended in the air.

Then give them an inflatable for their effort.

Playing .500 ball

When you're a .500 team, you're a .500 team. There's no way you could get to two-games over .500 heading into a Memorial Day series.

A dad who had kids late shares how he's evolving into a rec ball coach who enjoys the responsibility

— Chris writes:

Since you get to share your exploits I just wanted to give a shout out to my rookies (8U) team for winning the championship after almost getting eliminated after their first two games. Came back to win five in a row!

Nail biters all of them except the last game. Proud of all them!

I think I’m with you when it comes to Rec Ball. It’s more rewarding as a coach. I’m the old guy out there as I married and had kids late. Said I would never coach. Didn’t have the patience or let the young parents do it was my mindset.

Patience is still a question mark, but found out early on that most young parents don’t want any of the responsibility so was kind of was forced to do it. I'm glad I’ve done it and shocking to me I’ve got parents requesting to be on my teams and was picked to coach the 8U All Star team.

I’m a bicentennial baby, so don’t believe in the coddling and parents encourage me to be hard on their kids. Definitely makes it easier having their backs when I do need to get a point across I can.

But with teams in rec ball there will always be a few kids out there who would rather be somewhere else and/or their parents forced them like you’ve mentioned. You’re just hoping they don’t get hurt when a ball comes their way and/or you’re just hoping the ball hits the bat where they swing, but when they do something good it makes it that much better as the time you spent with them paid off and it proves to themselves that they can do this.

Plus, in our situation it might be the only time they play on a team that wins it all. The looks on their faces when they got their rings was priceless.

For those who say they’re not going to coach, try it for one season. You’ll be happy you did it. Even if you don’t know what you’re doing, do it with one of their friend’s dad who do so they can play together.

Yes, there’s always a chance of crazy parents and politics within the league. That chance is everywhere. However, when you get a "Thank You" dad for coaching my team like I did tonight when I tucked my little guy in bed it will all be worth it. I promise you.

Kinsey:

It's great to hear Chris is helping to Make Rec Ball Great Again.

As others on here will told me when I started, gauging success at the Rec Ball level is done by counting up how many of your past kids keep playing year after year. Once Chris makes it to 12U, it will be interesting to see how many of his 8Us are still around.

From my 2024 team, just one kid didn't return to Rec — Sequoia, who is now 13. He told me the other day that track and soccer schedules became too much.

Based on what Chris is telling me, it sounds like he's laying a foundation to keep the boys coming back for more. That is success. Keep rolling.

— Scott K. emails:

I just finished listening to The Matheny Manifesto. As an old basketball coach, this book by Mike Matheny should be mandatory reading for ANYone coaching at any level, but especially young kids. It is LOADED with amazing takes on relevant issues and situations.

Mike is our keynote speaker at this year's Ben Kruse 18 FORE Life Charity Golf Event. He also has a book titled Dad Coach.

Just thought you might want to give it a go and please share for any of your friends and/or followers.

GREAT READ.

Also...YouTube Mike Matheny getting hit in the face with a pitch and check out a stud.......did not go to the ground and also started at C the next day. The dude was/is built differently.

Well, well, well…look who isn't saving the bees and the planet now

The wokes are showing weakness, but now it's not the time to take our foot off the pedal. We must BURY these media outlets who told us we hated the bees, hated Mother Nature, hated the planet, hated humanity.

Never forget how these people wanted to criminalize the use of gas-powered mowers. Never forget that you were a problem if you didn't let your grass grow three-feet high.

We were looked at as the weirdos and the media companies played right into that.

Shame on them. Shame on the No Mow May losers and shame on the politicians who fed right into this nonsense.

How is that new Honda mower?

— Joe in Elmira, NY asks:

I know that you've been busy, Rec Ball, The White House visit, etc.

Just wondering if you have an update regarding your new Honda mower. Are you happy with it?

Kinsey:

The new mower is a dream. No more tire rods blowing out mid-mow. Easy transition between a 3 ½ inch cut or a 2 ½ inch cut, which I went with in the front on Sunday knowing we were headed for a full week of rain. The new mower has a wider deck which reduces my mowing time. I know it sounds ridiculous that a couple of inches more on a mower deck would make a noticeable difference, but it is. I haven't had to bag the yard once, which was unheard of with the old Toro. The dual-blade action produces little to no noticeable excess grass piles. I'm going through thick areas of the yard with no issues where previously I would have to get out the leaf blower to knock down piles. Starting the Honda is fun. I try to see how lightly I can pull on the rope to see if it will start on the first pull. I'm still undefeated. The weight of the machine was hard to get used to at first, but now I'm fine. It's a tank. It's just a well-built piece of landscaping machinery that has the yard looking great. I will post more photos once we get the mulch down and stuff put away for that first full weekend of patio action.

‘You have to check out this TikTok’

— Nathaniel tells me:

You NEED to check out Tik Tok "southernlawndaddy". This man is the epitome of TNML gents!!

And that is it for this random Wednesday in May. Yes, I'm still dealing with the rain. Yes, Mrs. Screencaps is still waiting to plant flowers because the nighttime lows are down in the 40s.

Yes, this shall pass and we will get those patio nights I've been waiting for. And I will ENJOY every last minute of those nights.

Now we battle. We get through these ugly times. The north winds off Lake Erie will eventually shift.

Let's battle.

