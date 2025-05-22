Heidi Klum Put A Thong On Then Got Handsy With Her Husband Poolside In Cannes

Heidi Klum is in Cannes, France this week for what else but the Cannes Film Festival and all the important events surrounding it. I'll tell you what else: content, content, and even more content.

What are you supposed to do between screenings, industry events, and red carpet premieres after all? You might as well make the most of the downtime between all the running around.

Heidi, who is an entertainer at heart, is going to find a way to entertain. Whether the camera is hers or someone else's, she's going to put on a show.

It doesn’t have to be an over-the-top production. Not by any means. It could be as simple as hitting the beach in a thong or stripping down to her lingerie for a hotel photo shoot.

This week it meant that Heidi would spend some free time getting a little handsy with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as they hung out by the pool.

Heidi Klum is bringing passion along with her bikini to summer this year

The supermodel was caught by noisy photographers in the area appearing to grab her husband's crotch during what was otherwise a completely normal visit poolside. You can see those loving moments, for lack of a better term, here.

Tom wasn’t the only lucky one. Heidi considered herself lucky as she wrote "Lucky me 🥰" in the caption of an Instagram post - she has since disabled the embedding capability on - of him, helping her make sure her butt had plenty of sunscreen.

This is Heidi Klum's time of year. She doesn’t necessarily follow the conventional bikini season schedule as she plays by her own rules, but she turns it up a notch for summer.

With the unofficial start of summer taking place this weekend, she's, as we've become accustomed to, well ahead of schedule.

It can be a cruel world out there, but Heidi during the summer is a bright spot we can hang our hats on. Let's follow her handsy thonged-up lead and dive into the season headfirst.