Heidi Klum Grabs Attention For Two Obvious Reasons, NASCAR's Natalie Decker Gets Wild & New Sydney Sweeney Ad!

Second-to-final-Friday before Week 0 of the college football season? That'll play. The Libs are cooked. It's over. We won – again!

They let us get to another Friday. Another weekend. Summer winding down. I'm starting to smell fall. I can almost taste it. The #content's coming a little faster. A little quicker. The NFL WAGs are starting to peak their heads through the curtains.

We finally got a different color dildo at an WNBA game last night. We asked for some more diversity, and we got it.

Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we put buttons to the test with Heidi Klum, and go from there.

What else? I've got an absolutely LOADED week of #content to flush out, CBS girl Melanie Collins is ready for Week 1, NASCAR's Natalie Decker got hot and dangerous with Kesha (!!!), and I watched the first episode of ‘The Hunting Wives’ last night.

And buddy – it was a wild little ride. What a show. I'm all in.

Grab you a banana and a spoon, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

What a week of #content!

That's right. We're changing it up this week. I know this part is usually reserved for a little later in class, but lesson plans change. You either adapt or die, as Hookstead would say whilst blogging about some obscure problem with his shitty DC apartment.

I'm not gonna waste anyone's time today. I have places to be, things to do, and preseason games to watch. Banana on a spoon? You betcha!

Let's get to the #content!

The readers have spoken on ‘Hunting Wives’

I mean, what a week. What a run. Like I said, the #content is starting to flow right now. The dog days are over. It's all systems go right now. Get on board, or get out.

Couple things …

1. Elite Bucs reporter Aileen Hnatiuk AND Kay Adams at Bucs camp on the same day? My God. Look out for Tampa this year.

2. Natalie? Natalie. Didn't know Kesha was still a thing, but I'm glad she is.

3. Same with Baskin Robins! What if every seemingly extinct company just puts Sydney Sweeney in an ad from now on? Who do y'all want to see revived next?

I'm going with Blockbuster, although I think Quiznos could also benefit from her. If I see stupid Danny DeVito do one more Jersey Mike's commercial, I'll explode. Enough already.

4. Banana with a spoon? That's called innovation, boys and girls. Insane move, Never in my life seen anything like it. When I say we zig while everyone else zags, that's what I mean. I'm all in.

Speaking of …

I convinced the First Lady to watch Hunting Wives with me last night. She was hesitant, but I got her there.

My God. What a show. Ten minutes in, this Margo character is naked in the bathroom with an absolute stranger. Five minutes after that, she walks in on her friend's son in the middle of some extracurriculars, which is certainly weird. The only thing weirder was the fact that it became very obvious that these two had banged before.

Oh yeah – the son? His dad's the local preacher.

It's so beyond absurd, I have no choice but to keep watching. By the end of it, I was hanging onto every word. I was gripped.

Turns out, I wasn't alone.

From Tim:

Storyline and acting weak. Lesbians and nudity awesome. What red-blooded man doesn't want to see hot chicks naked?

Fair point. Duly noted. Next? Phil in Florida!

Hello sir. I did watch all of Hunting Wives. I work with a lesbian who brought the show to my attention a few days ago while we were preparing to open the store.

I am the person who finishes every show I watch unless its total trash. This show is what I’ll call not bad. The whodunit story didn’t end with my main suspect, and I appreciated the fish out of water embracing her new environment aspect, as that’s kinda what I’m doing now.

I moved to Florida about a year ago and I am not a Florida person, but I’m trying.

However, after 3 episodes, I texted my coworker sarcastically mad because I genuinely hated every character on the show. Even the victims and protagonist are just terrible, and I hate them, but now I’m invested and had to finish the show.

If/when season 2 happens, it’s 50/50 whether I’ll watch it or not.

Heidi with Jimbo, CBS Melanie & Sophie's choice

Thanks, Phil! And welcome to Florida.

It takes some getting used to, but trust me, you're gonna love it down here. We're in the ‘So Hot You Feel Like You’re Going To Literally Faint The Second You Walk Outside' phase of summer right now. Hang tight. Hurricane season's on deck. After THAT, it gets great. I promise.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Friday class into a Football Friday night. First up? Looks like NFL on CBS sideline girl, Melanie Collins, is ready to report for Week 1 duty!

Looks like Melanie and the real CBS A-team will be in LA Weeks 1 and 3, with a trip to Indy sandwiched in between. And by the way, that is 100000% the best NFL Sunday crew at CBS, right? We all agree on that?

1. Harlan

2. Eagle

3. Nantz

4. Catalon

That's it. Spero Dedes is terrible. Nobody knows who Tom McCarthy is. Frankly, Greg Gumble is/was better than all of 'em. Sad. RIP.

Next? We can't end the week without more WNBA-dildo controversy. It's all the rage right now, and Sophie Cunningham – once again – is leading the charge:

Choose your fighter(s), America. You want to ride with the Cunningham Clan, who laughs at dildos flying from the stands? Or, do you want to virtue-signal your ass off with Cheryl Reeve and claim that dildo-throwing has been going on for a century now?

I mean, come on. What an absurd thing to say. I guess it's possible, though. Right? Who's to say they weren't flinging dildos during the Olympic games back in the 1800s? Riddle me that, losers!

OK, that's it for today. Good class. Good week.

Heidi Klum was on Fallon last night and the internet … noticed. Can't imagine why!

See you Monday.

