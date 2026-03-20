HBO's Woke Show, 'The Pitt,' Leaves Liberal Viewers In Actual Tears With Dramatic ICE Episode

We have some real liberal tears this week, thanks to 'The Pitt.'

The left is just so exhausting. Seriously. There's no other way to describe them other than exhausting. And you know what's even worse? The Hollywood lefties.

My God. They are just insufferable. It's just nonstop from that group. And they're so miserable. Such a miserable group of humans. I couldn't imagine.

Anyway, one of the hottest shows on TV right now is "The Pitt," on HBO and HBO Max. It's currently in its second season, and is basically just Grey's Anatomy on steroids. People love it. Why? I don't know. It's pretty much just showing you the ins and outs of an ER (set in Pittsburgh) over a full day.

I tried to watch a few episodes last year, and I just couldn't get into it.

We get it. People get hurt. People get sick. The staffers have drama. Some are probably banging. It's always the same stuff with these medical shows. Has been for years. Not for me.

Anyhoo, it looks like I won't be giving it a try any time soon, either, after last night's episode. I mean, just LOOK at this scene that's currently making the rounds on the internet.

Incredible:

ICE destroys "The Pitt" and fans faint

I mean, it's just incredible. What a storyline. See what I mean? These people are just exhausting. Could you imagine dealing with this world all day, and then sitting down at night for a few minutes of peace, just to turn on "The Pitt" and see ICE dragging a nurse out of the ER?

Why? WHO wants this? Seriously, who is asking for this content? Sure, showrunners will say the point of the show is to keep up with real-world events, and I get that. Fine. But come on. Don't bullshit a bullshitter. We all know exactly why you made this episode.

Hollywood hates Donald Trump. That's why, of course! I can assure you that if Joe Biden was in office, this wouldn't be a storyline. Actually, that's a good question to ask.

Has "The Pitt" had any episodes about a woman being admitted to the ER because she was attacked by an illegal? I'd love to know. They say they want to follow real-world events. That's happened a billion times over the past five years. Let's see it.

Anyway, it's so typical of Hollywood. I knew this show would get political. I felt it in my bones last year. Thank God I bailed.

Let's read some of these comments on the way out so we can laugh on this Friday: