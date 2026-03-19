'Snow White' Star Rachel Zegler Is At It Again, Makes More Absurd Comments About Being A Victim

Nobody can possibly understand just how difficult it is to be Rachel Zegler.

Zegler, you may remember, was the star of Disney's disastrous live-action remake of "Snow White." Beyond being one of the biggest financial failures in the history of the movie business, "Snow White" will mostly be known as the best possible example of how not to market your movie.

As the film's star, Zegler had one job: promote it without turning people off. She did the opposite. She made political comments, said one of the most beloved and well-known animated films in Hollywood history was "weird," and that the love story in the classic fairytale would be updated to appeal to nonexistent modern audiences.

After it flopped, Zegler predictably blamed the fans, taking zero responsibility and demonstrating a remarkable disconnect with the truth and objective reality. And as some new remarks demonstrate, that's apparently just how she is.

RELATED: 'Snow White' Star Rachel Zegler Shows She's Learned Nothing From Tanking $300 Million Movie

Rachel Zegler Acts Like There Were No Latina Stars Before Her

In the same interview with Harper's Bazaar, Zegler went off about how hard it was for her growing up to not see Latina actresses in the beauty world who looked like her in "big pieces of media."

"When I was younger, my approach to beauty was a lot more shaped by what I was witnessing in big pieces of media," Zegler said. "So it was who was on magazine covers, who was in the beauty commercials, who is in movies, and was considered like the most beautiful movie star at the time. It was definitely very ‘Eurocentric’ as I was growing up. And being a young Latina, that was hard because not a lot of people looked. The way that I did, or they didn't have bushy eyebrows, like I did. They didn't have dark eyes like I did.

"So as I've grown up, I've really been able to find it within myself, which is really nice. And I'm sure that dawn of the internet is both a helpful and hurtful thing for that, because I was able to other people like me, but then I was also opened up to a whole other world of comparison. But I have a frontal lobe now, and that's been really helpful."

As one X user noted, that is remarkably inaccurate and obviously dishonest. Here's just a few of the prominent, famous actresses or entertainment figures who were on magazine covers, shown on screen to indicate how nonsensical Zegler's comments are.

Jennifer Lopez

Sofía Vergara

Zoe Saldaña

Jessica Alba

Victoria Justice

Michelle Rodriguez

Morena Baccarin

Penélope Cruz

Salma Hayek

Aubrey Plaza

Eva Longoria

Eva Mendes

Shakira

Selena Gomez

It's obvious what Zegler is doing here. It's a tried and tested tactic to elicit sympathy by making yourself out as a victim of society's villainy. Obviously, there have been many Latina actresses or performers who have dark eyes and eyebrows who've become extremely successful. But that doesn't fit the alternate reality she's created for herself, so she simply made it up to act as though America's too racist to accept someone who isn't "Eurocentric."

Meanwhile, her first movie role was in a film directed by Steven Spielberg, which she got before she turned 20. She was then cast as a beloved character, even though she didn't fit the role. She did everything in her power to squander that opportunity. And now has the nerve to play victim again.

Hollywood is filled with people like this: fake, perpetual victims who will say anything to self-aggrandize, and it's one of the many, many reasons why the industry can't stop declining.