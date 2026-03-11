'Snow White' Star Rachel Zegler Shows She's Learned Nothing From Tanking $300 Million Movie

Disney Studios' "live action" remake of "Snow White" became one of the biggest flops in the history of Hollywood in 2025.

There were clear signs ahead of the film's release that Disney realized that the film was in trouble. They delayed its release for an entire year after set photos leaked, showing some, uh, questionable casting decisions. Concerns over the film were ramped up when the film's star, Rachel Zegler, demonstrated repeatedly why she'd been the most questionable casting choice.

Zegler repeatedly made comments bashing the original 1939 animated film. In one interview, she called the love story in the movie as "weird," then said they'd be changing the love story or removing it entirely to appeal to "modern audiences." The damage was done, even after Disney went through an entire year of re-shoots and tried to incorporate more traditional elements.

You'd think then, that the star of the film who was, at least in part, responsible for the film losing the studio a remarkable amount of money, would have some level of humility for her comments and off-putting behavior. But Zegler made some comments in a new interview that demonstrate she's learned nothing at all from her mistakes.

Rachel Zegler Refuses To Take Responsibility For Her Comments

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, Zegler pushed back against criticism of her comments and casting. While many noted that the Snow White character was named that way because her "skin was white as snow," Zegler thought that it was "confusing" for people to point out that she is Colombian.

"I was told I wasn’t enough of one thing for ‘West Side Story’ and too much of another for ‘Snow White,’" she said.

"I grew up proud of being Colombian," she added. "Eating the food, wearing the dresses, drinking the coffee, doing all the things that were so intrinsic to who I was as a kid and who I am as an adult — but I do think there’s an argument to be made that, in the public eye at least, when you’re two things, you’re simultaneously nothing. But I refuse to assimilate for anybody else’s comfort."

It's unclear who criticized her for playing Maria, but it is noteworthy that she doesn't understand that critics of "Snow White" weren't just upset with her casting, but that she undermined what made the original story such a timeless classic. Repeatedly saying that you don't appreciate the love story, don't appreciate what the fairy tale is supposed to be, isn't going to make people who love it want to support your film.

But this is what Zegler, and much of modern Hollywood, specializes in. Being the permanent victim. It's everyone else's fault that she was miscast in a role that she didn't even want to play. It's everyone else's fault that she made public remarks that betrayed her true feelings about the character and story.

She'll never be successful, or well-liked, until she understands and accepts that what she says and how she acts, matters. Clearly she hasn't gotten there yet.