Major Country Star Has Fans Stoked With Big Career Announcement: DETAILS

Hardy is an incredibly popular country singer, and he has a lot of new music on the way.

Hardy has country music buzzing after announcing new music is on the way.

Hardy is a unique talent in the country music world. He's a blend of outlaw country, rock, a splash of country-rap and some more traditional vibes. His persona and style seem to be working for him because he's blown up over the past couple of years.

The popular singer is also unapologetically patriotic. We always love to see that here at OutKick.

Hardy announces new album.

Hardy took to Instagram late Wednesday morning to announce that his new album "Country! Country!" will come out Sept. 26.

It's not known how many songs will be on his latest album, but he did announce his new single "Bottomland" will be out late Thursday night/early Friday morning depending on where you live.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long for reactions to roll in after Hardy announced that he's bringing fans a new album.

You'll never hear me complain about getting new country music. It warms the soul, and I'll definitely be interested to see what Hardy brings to the table.

If you haven't heard his song "Luckiest Man Alive," I suggest you give it a listen. It's been on my main playlist all summer long.

What do you hope to see on Hardy's new album? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.