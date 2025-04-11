Country Star Sets Internet On Fire With Two New Songs, Fans Go Crazy: LISTEN

Hardy surprised fans with a pair of new songs Friday.

Hardy is one of the fastest rising stars in country music. He blends outlaw music and a renegade attitude with more modern elements.

It's hard to pull off, but he's figured out a way to do it. That's why the "wait in the truck" singer has become a legit grade-A talent.

Now, he's managed to do it again.

Hardy releases two new songs.

The popular music singer released "Favorite Country Song" and "Buck on the Wall" for his fans Friday, and both tunes are definitely going to resonate well with his followers and country music fans, in general.

You can listen to both songs below.

As you'd expect, it took no time at all for people to jump in the comments with overwhelming praise for both tracks:

I’m here before this song BLOWS UP!!!

Knew it was gonna make me cry just because of the title. LOVE IT!!!!!!💜💜💜💜 I miss my grandpa so much, he would have loved this.

Man this song made me emotional as hell. This is awesome man I hope the whole album is like this

This song reminds me of my husband and our grandson. They started hunting together when Gavyn(grands) was 4. Today at 18 he had rather hunt than anything.

This song is 🔥. I grow up in the country. I can relate so much to this song

There's more soul in 5 lines of this song than there is in 5 years worth of most bands. I truly dig your harder Rock vibes, but then you come back to remind the industry you've got these chops on tap. Keep it up!

Wore out that refresh button. Hands down best artist in all the industries. Lyrical genius. Here for it HARDY. See ya in TPA

HARDY is literally the best song writer ever

All the little things about the country, and what I miss so much. "If you don’t come from it, then you probably don’t know", couldn’t be more on point.

God bless America and HARDY

This is the perfect summertime bonfire song. So happy he’s getting back to country

There's no question Hardy is a talented man, and he has fans going crazy with both of his new songs. As a country music fan, you simply love to see it.