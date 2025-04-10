Country Music Star Has Internet On Edge With Viral Video, Fans Go Crazy: WATCH

Lainey Wilson has the internet talking for all the right reasons.

Wilson has exploded on the country music scene over the past couple of years. She's dropped several major hits and even managed to land a role on "Yellowstone" in the later seasons.

You know you're killing it when you dominate the charts and manage to get cast in a Taylor Sheridan production.

She's on a roll, and it's clear her momentum isn't slowing down.

Lainey Wilson goes viral with performance.

Well, the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer, once again, is moving the needle online. This time it's with a viral performance of "Ring Finger" that is taking TikTok by storm.

The performance is closing in on 800,000 views…..and it won't be hard to understand why once you see it.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Don't be fooled. Wilson knows exactly what she's doing with her little dancing shtick, and she predictably whipped up the comments section into a frenzy:

There were also a handful of comments I couldn't include because this is a family site, but you all get the vibe.

Wilson has a great voice, makes popular music and knows how to control and work the crowd. That's a very dangerous combination.

Don't hate the player. Hate the game, and it's a game Lainey Wilson is currently dominating. Let me know what you think of the country star at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.