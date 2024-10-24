Country Music Star Has Golden Reaction To Sexual Joke: WATCH

Lainey Wilson isn't afraid to laugh along with her fans.

Wilson has been on a tear recently in the country music industry, and it doesn't look like she intends on slowing down.

Whether it's dropping hit songs or helping Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina, she continues to move the needle and impress.

That now includes having a great reaction to a mildly raunchy joke.

Lainey Wilson reacts to sexual joke during show.

A viral TikTok video shows a man holding a sign during a show in North Carolina stating his wife gave him a hall pass and the "Heart Like A Truck" singer was number one on his list.

Yes, a guy brought a sign to a Lainey Wilson concert declaring she was his top hall pass choice. For those of you who don't know, a hall pass is when your significant other lets you have sex with someone outside the marriage and doesn't consider it cheating.

It was the premise of a popular movie with Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis. What was her reaction? She spotted the sign and took it in stride.

Check out the funny moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Lainey Wilson wasn't the only person who found the sign funny. Plenty of people on TikTok had similar reactions:

This was hilarious!

Bro meeee tooooo!!!!

The guy in the back yelling hell ya got me rolling

I was there! I died when she read your sign

this was so funny!

Can’t say he didn’t try

Duck Hodges, the former NFL QB dating Wilson, even weighed in on TikTok. He certainly didn't seem offended. He found it funny like everyone else.

Life is too short to take things too seriously. If it's not life-changing, then just kick back and laugh about it. That's what Wilson did, and it's that vibe and energy that has made her so incredibly popular with country music fans.

She makes great music and has a great sense of humor. That's a lethal combination!

Never change, Lainey! The world could definitely use more humor in it. Also, if you've never seen "Hall Pass," it's 100% worth watching. Very funny movie, but be warned it's wildly inappropriate. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.