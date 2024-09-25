Country Music Star Hammers People Who Hate America: 'F**k You'

Country music star Hardy has no tolerance for people who hate the USA.

We're fresh off having to deal with idiotic rapper Macklemore telling people "F*ck America," and it was a disappointing reminder of how stupid some people can be.

The United States is the greatest country on the planet. We'll never apologize for loving and defending it. That's exactly what Hardy made clear over the weekend.

Hardy rips people who hate America.

The popular country music singer was performing at Neyland Stadium over the weekend when he shared a very simple message with people in attendance:

Love America or find somewhere else to live.

"F*ck you. If you don’t like living here then f*cking go live somewhere else, motherf*cker. The United States is the greatest country on this planet. Period," Hardy told the very fired up crowd when talking about people who hate America.

You can watch the awesome moment in the tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hell yeah, Hardy. Go off. This is the kind of message and energy I simply love to see. This is the kind of vibe that is awesome.

Don't take my word for it. The reactions on social media are almost all in agreement. Below are some of the comments floating around X:

Hardy! So good in concert and Speaks the TRUTH!!

Hardy is the MAN

I don't know who Hardy is, but now I'm a fan.

@macklemore for you buddy

Amen! F*ck Macklemore!

This is how you do it, goold old love and pride for the nation

Based af

Awesome!!!!! Amen!!!!

Yo @macklemore Hardy would like a word

This is one of the reasons why I love @HardyMusic

Hardy is the anti-Macklemore

I’m liking Hardy’s more and more these days. His songs actually speak to me unlike most of today’s pop country.

People love the "Wait in the Truck" singer's message, and people should. There's nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to being an American.

We're the best country on the planet, and we have the best people on the planet. I will never apologize for loving the USA. The fact you're reading this tells me you're likely the same.

Props to Hardy for keeping it real and not being afraid to love America. The country needs more energy like that. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.