Scumbag Rapper Says 'F**k America,' Draws Heated Reactions: VIDEO

Rapper Macklemore proved he's an idiot over the weekend.

The rapper was performing Saturday night at the Palestine Will Live Forever Festival in Seattle when he told the audience "F**k America."

Yes, a man who made an entire career in the United States of America dropped an f-bomb in reference to the beautiful country we all call home.

You can watch the disgusting moment unfold below.

Macklemore says "F*ck America" during concert.

First off, anyone who says "F*ck America" is a trash human. The USA is the greatest country on Earth, and we won't apologize for saying it.

A lot of great men and women have died defending freedom, including three from my own family. You can see a photo of all three below.

Macklemore certainly has his freedom of speech to say whatever he wants no matter how stupid and idiotic it is. That's one of the best parts of America. Patriots who love this country also have the freedom of speech to tell him to get lost, and the reactions did exactly that.

Check out some of the responses below:

While America is not perfect, it's the closest thing to perfection you'll find on this planet. We are an incredibly generous country who is always the first to step up when the world cries out for help.

Whether its humanitarian aid or military operations, the United States of America leads the way as the world's lone superpower.

When Europe cried out for help in WWII, American farm kids carried M1 rifles and Thompson submachine guns as they kicked down the front door of the continent to liberate it. They crawled through the blood-soaked sand of Omaha Beach to save complete strangers.

There are no better people on the planet than Americans, there is no better country than America and anyone who thinks otherwise is simply wrong. Anyone who says "F**k America" is a clown, and I'll never apologize for putting them on blast.