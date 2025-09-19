Country Singer's New Song About Great Dogs Has People In Puddles: LISTEN

Hardy released his new song "Dog Years" for fans Friday, and it has people up in their feelings.

The popular country music singer is known for blending an outlaw style with traditional vibes and a splash of rock and roll.

It's a unique vibe that has worked out incredibly well for him. The "Wait in the Truck" singer's new album "Country! Country!" hits streaming platforms next Friday, and excitement levels are incredibly high.

Hardy releases new song "Dog Years."

Well, fans waiting for the album got a new single from it released Friday titled "Dog Years," and if you love man's best friend, then this one might hit you right in the emotions.

Hand up. I'll be the first to admit that I'm the biggest pro-dog person on the planet, and songs about dogs always make people feel a certain kind of way.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Damn, that hits hard. Incredibly hard, and fans were quick to sound off in the comments:

in tears. i just got back home from his concert tonight in atl and this is just so amazing. this song is truly so beautiful im glad i got to have it after a rockin and emotional night and had the honor of listening to this with my dog who is truly my best friend

Just recently lost my soul dog. Thanks for helping us all feel a bit better in this world.

This song reminds me of those sad dog movies that I always cry to, I really hope one day this song will be in one of those movies.

Hardy, why do you have to make me tear up? Great song once again. Wouldn’t expect anything less from you ❤️🐾

Perfect song. Thanks Hardy. Thought I was over her. Now I'm tearing up missing my Dixie Lee. By far, the best dog I've ever had. Great song tho.

Wasn't expecting to cry tonight, but considering the name of the song, I probably should have been.

Great song! I hope you wrote this about your own dog. It says a lot about a person, the way they care about their dog. Man's best friend ❤

This has me in tears, because I know that eventually this will be my girl when she finally goes.

Idk if I can finish the song. Im gonna cry thinking about my dog 😢

Nothing makes me cry like a song about a good dog......

Damn man. Good stuff. It was my black lab in the backwoods of Clarke County, MS. I miss those days.

After one listen and understanding the point of view then listening again this has tears coming down. Damn Hardy. Amazing.

Did Hardy do it again or did he do it again? I think the answer is clearly yes. Not sure I was ready to get punched in the emotions like this, but here we are.

Also, if you want to hear the saddest country song ever written about a dog, then go ahead and listen to Chris Stapleton's "Maggie's Song."

While we're here, let's take a moment to remember all the great dogs we've had come into our lives over the years.

As the saying goes, they're not here for your whole life, but you are their whole life. Below is a photo of my favorite dog, Jake, shortly before he passed away.

Do you have a great dog story or some photos you want to share? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.