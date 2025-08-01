Country Star Releases Great New Song, Fans Buzz With Excitement: LISTEN

Hardy is releasing his new album "COUNTRY! COUNTRY!" in September.

Country star Hardy dropped a new song for fans Friday.

Hardy has been on a bit of a roll lately. He announced this week his new album "COUNTRY! COUNTRY!" will hit shelves in September, and his rise in popularity continues without slowing down.

It's been a lot of fun to watch Hardy continue to climb the mountain in country music. There's no question the "Wait in the Truck" singer is very talented.

His skills were on display with his latest song.

Hardy releases new song "Bottomland."

Hardy released his new song "Bottomland" Friday after teasing it earlier in the week, and it's exactly what fans have come to expect from the rock-outlaw country singer.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans immediately flooded the comments on YouTube with high praise for the singer:

Probably the best song writer of our generation

I ACTUALLY BELIEVE THAT HARDY CAN'T MAKE A BAD SONG!!!! HARDY.... NEVER STOP BEING HARDY!!

Instant number 1. This will last generations, classic, smooth, emotional, perfection!

Take us to church Hardy 👌

This genuinely gave my shivers! What a song! What a voice!

I love how HARDY has a verity of songs and genres. His ability to change how he sings and writes for different songs/ albums is incredible to me.

Instant classic

I absolutely love this. The lyrics hit me just right.

Love your work and the heart you put into it

Brother, greatest song I’ve heard in years. Thank you 🙏🏻

Hell yeah Hardy can't wait for more you're awesome

Might be my new favorite song! This is beautiful!

HARDY never fails to impress us

As I noted when Hardy announced his new album, Hardy has a unique ability to blend outlaw/rock country with more traditional vibes. His tunes cover the entire spectrum of country music.

He's also a proud American patriot. That's something we'll always raise a beer to and toast here at OutKick.

Inject this kind of energy right into my veins.

What do you think of Hardy's new song?