Country Star Spins Up Instagram With Cowboy Hat Photos

Ellie and her sisters make up The Castellows.

The Castellows continue to crush the game.

The popular country music trio consists of Lily, Powell and Ellie (full name Eleanor), and they've been rising at a fast speed since early 2024.

Hand up. Called it. I said it would happen, and here we are. They're not just doing well. They're dominating whatever they crush.

That includes social media.

Ellie Balkcom goes viral on Instagram.

Lily Balkcom is turning into a star on Instagram with her content, and her sister Ellie appears to making similar moves, judging from her latest viral post.

The Balkcom sister dropped a photo of herself in Minnesota rocking a cowboy hat, and it looks like she just stepped off the set of a Western.

Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are few things guaranteed to spin up the internet into a frenzy like a popular country singer in a cowboy hat.

It's never misses.

Death. Taxes. Women in cowboy hats. Two of those things are terrible. The other is definitely not.

The Castellows are rolling and show no signs of slowing down. They make great music, appeal to broad swaths of America and appear to be genuinely great people. That's a lethal combination in our current climate. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.