Hanna Cavinder Hit Free Agency In A Bikini Over The Weekend After Reported Split From Carson Beck

Hanna Cavinder did the old scrubbing and unfollowing of Carson Beck on Instagram a few days ago, seemingly marking the end of the college sports power couple.

Rumors that the new Miami Hurricanes quarterback added and started messaging another girl on Snapchat soon followed. Along with a message from sister Haley.

"I just want to say one thing, because I can't be too crazy unfiltered on here: if your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that's really important in your life, and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister. Trust her," Haley said, according to FOX News.

"She's always right. I promise you or your mom, they're always right… It's not my story to tell, I know there's a lot of speculation, and I see someone in my life that's hurting, and I don't think it's OK to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut. I'm trying to be as nice as possible."

All signs are pointing to Beck not making it to the start of the season with his girlfriend at The U. He barely made it a couple of months after he received a bikini boat day welcome to Miami from the Cavinder Twins on their birthday.

Hanna Cavinder hit free agency in a bikini on Instagram

Hanna hasn’t addressed the reported breakup from Beck yet. But she did break a week-long silence on Instagram by hitting free agency in a bikini.

As you would expect, with home field advantage and all, her cheering section was hyping her up as she appeared to reintroduce herself.

There were several references to the recent split from her family and friends and even a few commenters who appeared to be shooting their shot.

The worst fumble of all time

Siri play "be careful" by Cardi B

living, thriving, learning, & better then ever

I don’t even have Snapchat for the record

Can’t believe Carson please let me fix that for you

Man just made the worst fumble of his life. (And I’m a Georgia fan)

It's fair to say Hanna will remain a free agent for as long as she chooses to do so. She's not going to have any trouble when it comes to replacing a quarterback with NFL aspirations.