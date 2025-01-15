Cavinder Twins Spent Their Birthday Introducing Carson Beck To Miami With A Bikini Boat Day

Carson Beck's decision to return to college for another year and do so by transferring to Miami is off to a great start. He's getting paid, reportedly more than $3 million, and hanging out with the Cavinder Twins as they celebrate their 24th birthday in bikinis on a boat.

It doesn’t get much better than that and the National Championship game hasn’t even been played yet. Talk about a college experience. That's how you turn the bad luck of a UCL injury that required surgery and ended your season around.

The former Georgia quarterback, who initially declared for the NFL Draft before deciding to return for another year, is dating Hanna Cavinder, and now he's getting a taste of what comes with being on the Hurricanes roster in 2025. That's bikinis and boats even in January.

Not bad, especially when billionaire booster John Ruiz is tossing around millions in NIL money. He is a prominent attorney in South Florida who founded the insurance claims company LifeWallet.

Ruiz, who is reportedly worth as much as $1.5 billion, also owns the boat manufacturer Cigarette Racing Team. The very same boat company that provided Hanna and Haley with the transportation to properly celebrate their birthday.

The Cavinder Twins celebrate their birthday and give the Hurricanes quarterback a warm welcome

Beck was there with Hanna, obviously, and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was there with Haley. See, there are perks to getting your offseason started early.

If they were still chasing a championship, they wouldn’t have had the free time to spend the day on the water in Miami.

It just so happened that the Cavinder Twins also had a break in their women's basketball schedule to spend the day on the boat and make content.

Welcome to The U. This is how they roll down in the 305. You want millions to play quarterback before making a run at the NFL? Done.

You want a boat to celebrate your birthday in your bikinis? Done. That's how you rebuild a culture of winning right there.

That's the reason the Cavinder Twins couldn’t resist one more year of college hoops.