TROUBLE IN PARADISE: Hanna Cavinder Erases Carson Beck From Social Media

It appears the biggest power couple in college sports might officially be over.

Hanna Cavinder and new Miami QB Carson Beck have been dating going back to his days at Georgia, and it's believed she played a role in luring him to the Hurricanes.

The college celebrity couple has been all over social media with each other, but that appears to now be a thing of the past.

Hanna Cavinder deletes Carson Beck from her Instagram.

As we all know, nothing is official when it comes to relationships until it's on Instagram. The inverse is also true. Once stuff starts disappearing, it's generally a sign that things have gone south, and that's exactly what's happened with the Miami women's basketball player and Beck.

The Daily Mail noticed that she completely erased him from her Instagram profile, and is also no longer following the Hurricanes QB.

It appears there's serious trouble with the relationship long before he ever has taken an official snap in Miami.

It's a cold, cold world out there, folks. Leaving Athens for Miami to be near your famous girlfriend and then having it all blow up a couple months after arriving is about as ruthless as it gets.

There seems to be no clear indication for what could have caused the relationship to collapse, but erasing Beck like it's a Soviet-style purge is a pretty good sign they're either already broken up or soon will be.

Hitting the delete button on Instagram is more or less like hitting the big red nuclear button on a relationship. For what it's worth, Beck's Instagram is now protected and I can't see what he might have deleted or if he's still following the famous Cavinder twin.

The good news is that both should have plenty of options moving forward. Life is good when you're rich and famous in college. That much is for sure. Best of luck to them moving forward! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.