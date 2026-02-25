Halle Berry Doesn’t Fake It In The Bedroom Anymore, She's Not Wasting Her Award-Winning Talent On Fake Orgasms

Halle Berry wants the world to know that her Academy Award-winning acting skills do not make an appearance in her bedroom. Not anymore.

Her fiancé Van Hunt's music might penetrate her soul and slide off our clothing, but that is it. He's gotta work for the rest of it. There will be no performance that isn't real.

The 59-year-old actress hopped on a podcast called Sex With Emily and gave the show a boost with talk of orgasms. The days of pretending in that department are over for her, she told host Emily Morse.

"We had to get there so that he felt good about bringing us to orgasm. We had to say that we did it so that he would feel good about himself," Berry said of her playbook to leaving her acting out of the bedroom.

"Because what is that doing? That’s putting his needs before our own," she added. "And now I don’t do that anymore."

Get ready for a collective "you go girl" from all the soccer moms out there.

She continued her oversharing of what goes on behind closed doors, "I’m like, 'No, I come first like you come first to you.'"

There it is. That's how the two of them get to a place where she doesn’t need to pretend. Berry wants what he wants and all is right with the world.

"We both deserve to have this be a mutually enjoyable experience, so we both can roll over and go to sleep because we feel good — not one snoring and the other one looking at the ceiling, going, ‘What the hell?’"

Good for Halle Berry and the future Mr. Halle Berry. She doesn’t have to bring her work home with her and they both get to roll over and go to sleep without staring at the ceiling wondering what went wrong.