Halle Berry Shows Off Insane Gun Shooting Skills In Awesome Video: WATCH

Halle Berry's gun skills are awesome.

Berry has been a mega-star in Hollywood for more than 30 years at this point, and she has incredible achievements to her name.

The most notable is winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the 2001 film "Monster's Ball."

Berry can do a lot more than just act. She can also sling lead, and that's a crossover we're always going to be happy about at OutKick.

Halle Berry has impressive shooting skills.

Taran Tactical and NRA collaborated on an Instagram video of throwback footage of the star actress rocking it while training for "John Wick: Chapter 3."

She had no problem drilling shots, reloading on the move and quickly transitioning from target to target with different firearms.

Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts

I'll be honest because it's what I get paid to do. There was a time in my life when I was quick as lightning on a gun, but that was a different lifetime ago at this point.

I have a strong feeling Halle Berry would whip my butt in a shooting competition if we had to do it today. Her reloads are smooth as hell, she is excellent at getting the weapon up and establishing a sight picture to engage.

There's no question it was impressive.

I do have a fun story to share, while we're on the topic of shooting. Several years ago an IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) sharpshooter came to America to compete against me. I was already far out of my prime at the time, but let's just say it *DID NOT* go the way they thought it would. Some habits are hard to shake, even years after no longer shooting daily.