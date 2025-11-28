Country Star Puts Impressive Gun Skills On Display In Awesome Shooting Video

Ella Langley means business when she has a shotgun in her hands.

Langley continues to prove she's on a rocket ship to the top of the mountain in the country music world. Her rise has been nothing short of incredible.

The "Nicotine" singer also recently took home three awards at the CMAs. The momentum she's riding is massive, but that doesn't mean she doesn't take some time for her hobbies.

Ella Langley puts shooting skills on display.

It's no secret that Ella Langley has an outdoorswoman streak in her soul, and she, once again, put her skills on display.

The "Choosin' Texas" singer dumped out a bunch of content on Instagram with a viral post, and she was slinging it with a shotgun.

Check out a video of her obliterating a clay pigeon by swiping over to slide nine.

This post from Langley might have been cooked up in a lab specifically for the OutKick audience. Shotgun? Check. Country star? Check. Camo shirt? Check.

What more could you want? Also, Langley isn't just solid with a gun. She can also sling it with a bow, and went mega-viral doing so a little more than a year ago.

Langley continues to prove she's a superstar on the microphone when on stage, in the recording studio and just in life in general. It's always great to see someone who can throw some lead. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.