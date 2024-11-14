Country Music Star Puts Impressive Shooting Skills On Display: WATCH

Don't end up on the business end of a bow being shot by country music star Ella Langley.

Langley is enjoying an incredibly impressive rise in the country music world, and it appears her ride to the top is only going to accelerate in the near future.

She's released two hit songs with Riley Green, and will also join him on his upcoming tour. The "you look like you love me singer" is certainly making a name for herself.

Ella Langley has impressive shooting skills.

Well, it turns out Langley has a lot more skills than just making country music. She's a hell of a solid shot. I was scrolling through social media sipping on some coffee when I noticed a video shared by the singer back in September gaining some new traction.

The reason why isn't hard to figure out. She smoked a can with a bow and arrow in very impressive fashion. Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How can you not love this video from Langley? Country music star? Check. Target practice? Check. Great background music? Check. She nailed it all the way down the list. If you're going to be country, then you need to know how to shoot.

Personally, I'm not bad with a firearm, but I'm awful with a bow. Downright terrible. Even after seeing just one video of Langley letting it fly, I have no doubt she would destroy me in a shooting competition with just bows.

Maybe we'll have to get her to team up with OutKick for a shooting video. That's the kind of content that would set the internet on fire.

It certainly seems like we're going through a vibe shift not just in country music, but also in America. Great music is coming out seemingly weekly, Donald Trump is the 47th President of America, the beer tastes a little bit colder these days and we have country music stars making it clear they can shoot with the best of them. You simply love to see. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.