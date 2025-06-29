Halle Berry Promotes Her Boyfriend's New Music By Dancing Right Out Of Her Bikini Bottoms

Halle Berry's bikini bottoms falling off might have unintentionally changed the way we look at music.

It's quite possible that Halle Berry came up with a new way of judging music, or at the very least promoting it. Forget record sales or how many plays it gets, do your bikini bottoms stay on or fall off while listening to it?

This could be the future of how we judge music. Perhaps this seemingly innocent moment gives us a new perspective on what music does for us. How it penetrates our souls and slides off our clothing.

Whatever comes of it, we know one thing: her boyfriend, Van Hunt's new song, is a certified bikini bottoms dropper. Halle was listening to his music while he recorded her dancing, as any loving couple would do, and while doing so her bikini bottoms gave up.

Just like that, the best promo Hunt could have hoped for was created. It's the magic of art. Sometimes it surprises us when we least expect it. She shared the video on social media and the rest is history.

Halle wrote of the bikini bottom dropper, "When your man’s music is so good you just can’t help yourself ! Check out @vanhunt new EP A Heart Full Of Questions streaming on all platforms."

Halle Berry will dance out of her bikini whether you like it or not

This is more than a possible revolutionary way at how we judge and/or promote music. If you sensed that by watching the video, you connected with it on a deeper level.

As Halle Berry tells the world in a follow-up video, this song was written about her, and it's somehow related to menopause. She pointed that out in part of the caption of the clip, "Best part of menopause? I don’t give a f*ck. Not about opinions. Not about playing it cute."

She added, "I move how I want, wear what I want, and do it for me. That’s the freedom no one tells you about ‘til you’re living it."

There you have it. Menopause, music, and bikini bottoms falling right off.