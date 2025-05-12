Halle Berry Checked In From Bed On Mother's Day To Let Everyone Know That She Was About To Have Sex

Nothing says happy Mother's Day quite like Halle Berry sharing a video of herself in bed with her boyfriend getting ready to have sex. It's one of those special moments that you simply can't fake.

The 58-year-old mother of two started her day off with a typical Mother's Day post on social media about her two kids, Nahla and Maceo-Robert. They probably wish their mom would have stopped there, but she didn't.

Berry wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the glorious moms around the world! Today, I celebrate the beautiful chaos, the deep love, and the profound privilege of motherhood. These two mean everything to me."

Berry added a "morning routine" post revealing that she's on the Cannes Film Festival jury this year. How is she going to watch so many movies and not get exhausted? With whatever this is.

There are no days off for Halle Berry. She's working on Mother's Day pimping some anti-aging energy-boosting concoction. That led to her telling everyone about how she and her boyfriend, Van Hunt, were going to end the holiday.

Halle Berry ended her Mother's Day in bed with her boyfriend

The couple were in bed, appearing to be naked under the sheets, about to give a travel-sized bottle of Let's Spin intimacy gel a spin. That's what Mother's Day is all about.

"I showed y'all how my day started. How my Mother's Day started. And now, I'm going to tell you about, I'm not going to show you, I'm going to tell you about how my Mother's Day is going to end," Berry said.

"Since we're in Cannes, France, I traveled with it for the first time, and we're about to give it a spin… Happy Mother's Day once again everybody. I hope all of you are somewhere spinning"

Talk about a touching moment. If only more people ended their Mother's Day like Halle Berry and Van Hunt did. There's always next year.